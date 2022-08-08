Chris Harrison Shares Life-Changing Message with Fans

Ever since Bachelor Nation host Chris Harrison left the franchise, fans have been wondering how he is doing. Many believe that “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” are just not the same without him, and have suffered because of his absence. According to Us Weekly, “Since his departure, a number of fans and Bachelor Nation members have decided to give up on watching the franchise” including former Bachelor Sean Lowe.

Harrison has been on social media intermittently since he left his hosting position in February, 2021, often talking about his fiancé, Lauren Zima. Harrison popped the question in October, 2021 and the entertainment reporter said “yes.”

The Spot Where Everything Changed

On August 1, 2022, Harrison posted a photo on Instagram of the spot where his relationship with Zima turned from professional to romantic. Zima had interviewed Harrison on multiple occasions, according to Parade. However, as Harrison describes on Instagram, “everything changed” four years ago at this very spot.

Harrison captioned the photo with: “Not your typical anniversary photo. I stumbled back over this old pic I took 4 years ago of the spot where @laurenzima and I really had our first personal encounter. The moment & convo that changed everything.”

The former Bachelor host continued, “I was outside the studio taking a break having a cup of tea (not a coffee guy) and she walked up and we started chatting. At the time neither of us would’ve thought this is a life changing moment but it sure as hell was.”

This transformative encounter was also an a-ha moment for Harrison. As he explained in the post, “The lesson I took away is how often do you really foresee life changing moments happening? The answer is rarely ever. It’s only in retrospect that we realize that moment changed our lives. So I try to enter every moment with love, excitement, curiosity & respect. But most importantly keep your eyes open cause you never know.”

Harrison also views this moment as a teaching opportunity. He wants others to keep their eyes open like he did, so they don’t miss out on opportunities that might be waiting right around the corner. “You could be leaning against a car sipping on some tea and the love of your life could walk up and say hello. I thank God my eyes were open that day 4 years ago” the 51-year-old declared.

In the comment section, Zima added a few more drops of tea to the story. “The truth is, I walked out there to see if I’d run into you. I thought that maybe the last time I’d seen you, your energy was a little different, a little flirty…but I couldn’t tell for sure,” the Daytime Emmy winner revealed. “I didn’t think anything would come of any of it, and I definitely wasn’t looking for a relationship. But like you said: curiosity. I still can’t believe that during an hours-long taping I chose the right exact moment and you were there ❤️ God opened the door and we walked through. I love you!”

Bachelor Nation Had a Lot to Say

Bachelor Nation’s stars and fans loved the post and were eager to comment on it. Former Bachelor Colton Underwood, who is also recently engaged, commented, “Love your happiness and miss you friend!” Zima replied, “back at YOU!” and Harrison responded, “love you and your happiness too bud.” Ex-Bachelor Ben Higgins wrote “You two are amazing.”

A fan commented, “So very sweet you remember and appreciate the little things and dates.” Another wrote, “Some things are just meant to be and you two are one of them.” Harrison agreed.

