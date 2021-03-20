Chris Harrison’s Latest Move Could Rock the ‘Bachelor’ Franchise

Chris Harrison has decided to take some time away from the Bachelor franchise after making some racially insensitive comments during an interview with Rachel Lindsay. Harrison originally planned to sit out the After the Final Rose special, per his Instagram post, but it’s unclear exactly how long he would take away from his hosting duties.

Additionally, despite Harrison telling Michael Strahan that he planned to be back at the host of the franchise shows, ABC has not made it clear whether or not he would be welcomed back. In recent weeks, fans of the franchise learned that Chris would not be hosting the new season of The Bachelorette starring Katie Thurston. Instead, former Bachelorette stars Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams would be stepping in.

Now, a report from Page Six indicates that Harrison has hired a lawyer, though it is unclear why he has done so. The lawyer, Bryan Freedman, an entertainment litigation specialist. Neither Harrison nor Freedman have confirmed or denied that Harrison has made this move.

Here’s what you need to know:

Harrison Hired the Same Attorney That Represented Gabrielle Union in 2020

Freedman is extremely well known in the entertainment industry. According to Page Six, he represented Gabrielle Union when she sued NBC following racism allegations that occurred while she was working on America’s Got Talent. In September 2020, Forbes reported that Union and NBC had reached a settlement.

Freeman has worked with several other celebrities, representing Kate Beckinsale, Jodie Sweetin, Maria Menounos, Mariah Carey, Robert Downey Jr., and many more, according to his bio on the Freedman + Taitelman website.

“Freedman was selected as one of the most influential entertainment litigators in the country by The Hollywood Reporter in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 and in all thirteen years has been named in the Top 100 Power Lawyers list,” his bio reads, in part.

“Additionally, Bryan was recognized as a Southern California “Super Lawyer” in 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 & 2021, a peer-based award reserved only for the top 5% of all lawyers in Southern California. Also, Bryan has the unique distinction of being selected as an Honoree to Variety’s 2015 Legal Impact Report, 2019 & 2020,” the bio continues.

Harrison Has not Taken any Legal Action yet

At the time of this writing, Harrison had not filed any lawsuits that the public has been made aware about. It’s unclear if he’s been sued by someone, but the Page Six report suggests that it was Harrison’s decision to retain a lawyer, and that he may be exploring his legal options.

“Chris has had a spotless record for 20 years … He has always been the good company man, but, after the way he’s been treated by producers and executives over the past couple of weeks, he’s run out of cheeks to turn,” a source told Page Six.

“Now he’s ready to tell the truth about how things really work over there — and he has plenty of evidence to back him up,” the source added.

Harrison has not spoken out about any plans to sue ABC or Bachelor producers. In fact, he has not been active on social media in more than one month — ever since he announced his decision to step away for awhile.

