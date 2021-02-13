Here’s How Fans Are Reacting to Chris Harrison’s Decision to Step Back

Bachelor franchise host Chris Harrison has released a statement announcing his decision to step away from his duties temporarily. Harrison’s post comes just days after he issued an apology for making remarks that many people found insensitive.

“This historic season of ‘The Bachelor’ should not be marred or overshadowed by my mistakes or diminished by my actions. To that end, I have consulted with Warner Bros. and ABC and will be stepping aside for a period of time and will not join for the After the Final Rose special,” Harrison wrote in a lengthy Instagram share.

Harrison has not shared when he will return to his hosting duties — if ever. It’s possible that he will simply miss the After the Final Rose taping, but return for the new seasons of The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, both expected to film and air later this year.

The reaction from fans thus far has been mixed, with some celebrating Harrison’s decision to leave the show, and others saying that the show simply won’t be the same without him.

Here’s what you need to know:

Several Fans Rallied Around Chris Harrison While Others Doubled Down in Hopes He Never Returns

Chris Harrison’s post received more than 47,000 likes in the first two hours it was live on Instagram. Several people commented on the post, expressing their sadness about Harrison’s decision to take some time away from his hosting duties.

“The bachelor is not complete without you,” one Instagram user commented.

“Everyone is being way too over dramatic about all this. I swear you have to walk on eggshells now because everyone is either a victim or a social just warrior trying to prove themselves worthy for the gratification of validation,” added another.

“This is so out of control. Looks like the end of Bachelor Mondays for me,” wrote a third.

Some people were happy to hear that Harrison is stepping away, and praised him for taking accountability for the things that he said during his interview with Rachel Lindsay on ExtraTV.

“Im glad that the Bachelor franchise is finally openly discussing these issues and while Chris’ words saddened and disappointed me, I hope he can take this time to learn and grow and come back to the franchise with new and improved perspectives,” an Instagram user wrote.

A similar discussion has been playing out on a Reddit thread that has been dedicated to seeing the end of Chris Harrison.

“I’m sorry, but if anyone expects CH to have actually grown or changed in any way, I got some beachfront property in Idaho to sell you,” one Redditor wrote on the ever-growing thread.

“[Harrison] adds nothing to the show anymore. I know people just loooovvveeee his catch-phrases, but they don’t add anything to the show except for a funny nostalgia. His ‘interviews’ are weak and lacking. I’m really over everything about him,” another added.

A Petition to Have Chris Harrison Removed as Host Has Reached More Than 38,000 Signatures

Some Bachelor fans have come together to sign a petition that requests that Harrison be removed from the franchise altogether. The petition was started a couple of days ago, and has already amassed more than 38,000 signatures.

“We must demand accountability from those in power. We start by getting this racist, misogynistic host/exec off of our television screens. All this casting for diversity is completely meaningless unless you are willing to take out the consistently problematic person on this show, the face of the show, who will never take accountability for his actions. Remove Chris Harrison from the Bachelor Franchise, or we boycott the Bachelor for good,” reads the petition’s description, in part.

There was also an update posted at the bottom of the description that makes it clear that the petition is not for an apology, but for a new host.

