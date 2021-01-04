Fans React to Chris Harrison Leaving The Bachelor Rumors

Fans of The Bachelor franchise know that Chris Harrison is more than the average television host. Harrison has been with the series since it originally premiered in 2002. The Bachelor, Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise host has recently fueled exit rumors.

Harrison is building a home for him and his Entertainment Tonight host girlfriend Lauren Zima, but it’s nowhere near the Bachelor mansion. Harrison and Zima are building a home in Barton Creek, an area outside of Austin, Texas, Page Six reported.

The couple would be a little more than two hours away from his son’s new location. Harrison moved in his oldest son, Joshua, into Texas Christian University earlier this year. Harrison is originally from Dallas, but he relocated to Southern California because of work.

When Harrison dropped off Joshua at college, he was still filming Tayshia Adams’ season of The Bachelorette. Fans began to speculate Harrison was phasing out his role when former Bachelorette star and fan favorite JoJo Fletcher filled in for Harrison’s absence.

Fans Don’t Want Harrison to Leave

Some Bachelor Nation fans are just as attached to Harrison as the show, and fans definitely aren’t thrilled by the rumors. Popular podcast Chicks in the Office posted a screenshot of the story with the caption, “IMPOSSIBLE. THIS CANNOT BE TRUE.”

Former Bachelor stars chimed in under the comment section. Past Bachelor Nick Viall commented, “Pretty sure he can do his job if he lived on Mars. Fear not Bachelor Nation. Daddy Harrison is going nowhere.” Bachelor Ben Higgins showed his support writing, “California is losing a good one. Texas just got a little brighter.”

Fans also didn’t seem to be thrilled with the rumors. “If Chris walks, I walk,” one user commented. Another fan wrote that they hope the rumors aren’t true, because they didn’t love when Fletcher hosted. “They better not be planning on having Jojo be his replacement,” a user commented. “Because…. she was god awful at hosting.”

While many fans showed their shock and disappointment, more fans were optimistic that Harrison would continue his hosting duties. One fan tweeted, “You do know of these things called ‘planes’. A mode of transportation a lot of people like.” Another agreed, commenting, “He will fly in 2 times a year to film.”

Harrison’s Exit Rumors May Just Be Rumors

Luckily for Bachelor Nation, the rumors that Harrison is leaving the Bachelor franchise may be just speculation for now. In regards to Harrison moving away and leaving the show, production sources told TMZ that he will not be leaving the show. The sources added that Harrison will be relocating, partly because of a partnership with a local brewery, per TMZ.

Harrison himself has partially addressed his exit rumors. The Bachelor host explained to Entertainment Tonight why he needed to temporarily give up his hosting responsibilities during Adams’ season. “I did step away,” Harrison told ET. “And I will just say a very good friend that I reached out to was nice enough to come in and help out just a little bit.”

READ NEXT: Is There an Escort on The Bachelor 2021?