Chris Harrison Is Trying to Help Former ‘Bachelor’ Stars Find Love & Fans Think a New Show Is Coming

Chris Harrison may no longer be the host of “The Bachelor” franchise, but that doesn’t mean that he’s completely given up on helping people find love.

Harrison left ABC in June 2021 after a controversy erupted during an interview he did with former “Bachelorette” star Rachel Lindsay. After receiving heavy criticism, Harrison decided to step away from the franchise.

“I have consulted with Warner Bros. and ABC and will be stepping aside for a period of time and will not join for the After the Final Rose special,” he captioned an Instagram post, which has since been deleted. Four months later, his departure from the franchise was confirmed by Deadline.

And while Harrison has since been replaced by Jesse Palmer, he has kept many of the friendships that he’s made over the years — and he isn’t giving up on helping his friends find a happily ever after.

Here’s what you need to know:

Harrison Linked Up With Tyler Cameron at a Charity Golf Event

Harrison was on-hand for the Bryson Dechambeau Foundation Charity Invitational that was held in the Bahamas in mid-April 2022. Not only did Harrison swing his club to raise money for the charity, but he also served as host for an auction that was held one evening.

Dechambeau shared that the event raised $350,000, and the money went to a few different charities, including Shriners Hospitals and the National Kidney Foundation.

Quite a few other celebrities were on-hand for the annual event, including former “Bachelorette” star Tyler Cameron. At one point, Harrison posed for a photo sandwiched between Cameron and Dechambeau.

“Helping one of these guys with their golf swing and helping the other find love…you decide which is which?” Harrison captioned the pic, which he shared on Instagram.

Cameron took to the comments section to respond.

“Just going to say my swing needs the most help,” he wrote.

Tayshia Adams Also Commented on Harrison’s Post

Former “Bachelorette” star Tayshia Adams also showed up in Harrison’s comments section. Following Harrison’s ABC exit, Adams co-hosted “The Bachelorette” with Kaitlyn Bristowe, taking over for Harrison for two seasons. There doesn’t seem to be any bad blood or hard feelings between them.

“Haha this is cute!!” Adams commented on Harrison’s post.

“@tayshia haven’t forgotten about helping you find love…again too my friend,” Harrison responded, adding a red heart emoji.

Some fans took Harrison’s comments about helping his friends find love to be hints that he will be returning to television in some capacity — perhaps by way of another dating show.

“Chris we need a new Dating show badly .. the other one has lost its way,” one person commented.

“Hinting at a new show??! Hope so!” someone else added.

“New franchise finding love. Host: Chris Harrison. You own your own franchise,” a third Instagram comment read.

When someone else asked Harrison if he was “still in the love business,” he responded, “hey I love love.”

Another fan suggested that the photo could have been a get together for a new show, to which Harrison wrote, “hmmm I’ll get to work on a good title.”

READ NEXT: Chris Harrison Reveals How He Feels About No Longer Hosting ‘The Bachelor’