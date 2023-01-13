Former Bachelor Host Chris Harrison Teases Upcoming New Projects

Chris Harrison is back in the spotlight. Nearly two years after he stepped back from his role on ”The Bachelor,” which he had hosted for nearly 20 years, the veteran television host is speaking out about what’s next for his career.

For his first career move, Harrison launched a podcast called “The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever” – and that’s not all he has up his sleeve.

Here’s what you need to know:

Chris Harrison Teased Upcoming Projects for 2023

On January 9, 2023, Harrison, 51, dropped the debut episode of “The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever,” and he kicked things off with a promise to his fans.

“There are other exciting professional things that are going to happen this year that I’m excited to talk to you guys about, I’m excited for you to see,” the former ABC host said.

Harrison also revealed why he chose to launch a podcast as his first post-“Bachelor” career move.

“I felt like I owed you this, you deserve this and I needed this,” he explained. “I need to have this talk. I have not spoken publicly since I left the Bachelor franchise. I have not made one comment, which might be hard to believe considering how much was said, written, talked about, podcasted, if that’s actually a word, about me. Very little of it, actually none of it, came from me. It was everybody else talking.”

Harrison explained that he chose to stay quiet through the aftermath of his exit because it would have just been more “noise.” “It just wouldn’t have mattered,” he said. “You wouldn’t have heard it. And, selfishly, I think I needed time. I need time to figure out what I want to say, how I felt. “

The veteran TV personality also said he is doing the podcast for the fans. “I’ve missed you guys. I’ve heard you,” Harrison said. “Thank you for your words. It truly has kept me going and you guys are as much of my lifeblood as anything else.”

Chris Harrison Previously Teased a ‘Big‘ Project, Possibly With His Fiancée Lauren Zima

In October 2021, Harrison announced his engagement to entertainment reporter Lauren Zima. Months later the two teased that something “big” would be coming.

In a March 2022 interview with Austin Lifestyle magazine, Harrison told fans, “Stay tuned. Because the next chapter is going to be even bigger than the previous one.”

Zima added that she and Harrison are both “creative” and that she was “excited” for what they were doing next, which seemed to be a hint at a joint project for the couple.

Harrison, who wrote the 2015 romance novel “The Perfect Letter,” also told the outlet he is considering writing a sequel. “I’ve thought a lot about if I’ll pen another book and I if I do will it be a continuation of ‘The Perfect Letter’ or will I head into a different direction? Stay tuned!” he said.

Even though he now has a podcast, Harrison still has a lot to tell. He previously told Fox & Friends that he considered writing a tell-all memoir but didn’t want to “burn Rome yet.” He decided instead to give fans an “escape” with his erotic novel.

