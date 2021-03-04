Chris Harrison Gives His Final Answer on if He’ll Return to ‘The Bachelor’

On Thursday, March 4, Chris Harrison‘s interview with Michael Strahan aired on Good Morning America. In his first interview following his controversial interview with Rachel Lindsay in ExtraTV, Harrison apologized, publicly, and revealed that he hopes to return to his hosting duties.

“I’m an imperfect man. I made a mistake. And I own that. I believe that mistake doesn’t reflect who I am or what I stand for,” Harrison told Strahan. “I am committed to the progress, not just for myself, also for the franchise,” he said.

“I am saddened and shocked at how insensitive I was in that interview with Rachel Lindsay,” Harrison said. “And I didn’t speak from my heart, and that is to say I stand against all forms of racism, and I am deeply sorry. I’m sorry to Rachel Lindsay, and I’m sorry to the black community.”

You can watch the full interview here.

Harrison Revealed He Is Planning to Return as ‘Bachelor’ Franchise Host

Just three days after he posted an apology on his Instagram page, Harrison told fans that he would be “stepping aside” from his hosting duties for a “period of time.” He did not specify how long, but he did say that he would not film the After the Final Rose special with Matt James this season.

“I have consulted with Warner Bros. and ABC and will be stepping aside for a period of time and will not join for the After the Final Rose special,” he wrote.

His post has left fans with uncertainty, many wondering if he’d return to the franchise or if ABC would choose to fire him and go in a different direction. Others have called for Harrison to be fired, including some members of Bachelor Nation.

Harrison told GMA that he’s been “working closely with a ‘race educator and strategist.'” Harrison said that he’s been taught about “counsel” not “cancel,” during the time he has been taking to educate himself. He added that he’s been “learning, listening, gaining experience [and] knowledge” from the community that [he] has hurt. After Harrison added his views on “moving forward,” Strahan asked him about his future on the show.

“So, you are the right person to lead this franchise into the future, you feel,” Strahan prompted.

“I plan to be back. And I want to be back,” Harrison said. “This interview is not the finish line. There is much more work to be done. And I’m excited to be a part of that change.”

ABC has neither confirmed nor denied whether or not Harrison will resume his hosting duties.

Harrison Asked Fans to Stop Harassing Rachel Lindsay

Strahan recapped a bit, and stated that Lindsay had been bullied so much, that she had to deactivate her Instagram. He asked Harrison if he had spoken with Lindsay since that time.

“I talked to Rachel, not since she deactivated her Instagram account,” Harrison said. “But, I talked to Rachel initially, and I apologized. And, I want to do so again. I am incredibly sorry. To anyone who is throwing hate toward Rachel Lindsay, please stop. It is unacceptable,” he added.

Strahan also asked Harrison if he felt the reaction he has received has been “fair.”

“I am not a victim here. I made a mistake, and I own that. Racism, oppression. These are big dynamic problems, and they take serious work. And I am committed to that work,” Harrison responded.

