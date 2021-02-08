Rumors Swirl That Chris Harrison Is Leaving ‘The Bachelor’

Is Chris Harrison leaving The Bachelor?

Rumors that the long-time host of the Bachelor franchise television shows is set to be replaced have been circulating on and off for months. Despite fans seeming to think that Harrison will be leaving the franchise, that doesn’t seem to be the case.

The most recent rumor suggested that everyone’s favorite bartender Wells Adams would be taking the helm, overseeing the cocktail parties, and helping future contestants sort out their feelings. However, in an interview with People Magazine last month, Adams said the rumors were not true.

Here’s what you need to know:

Wells Adams Confirmed That Chris Harrison ‘Isn’t Going Anywhere’

Wells Adams may have been flattered that Bachelor Nation chose him as the person that would be Harrison’s replacement, but he was pretty candid about what’s going down.

“It’s the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard. First of all, Chris isn’t going anywhere. He’s got the best job in Hollywood. Tom Hanks would agree that he has the best job in Hollywood. He’s not going anywhere. And I know that everyone’s like, well, he’s moving to Texas. Guess what, everybody? It’s a travel show. He can live in Timbuktu and still do the show. They only film a week and a half in Agoura Hills. The rest of the show is off everywhere else,” Adams told People Magazine.

It doesn’t sound like Adams is even thinking about getting offered Harrison’s job, either. He seems to be content with the smaller roles that he plays on the franchise shows.

“He’s not going anywhere nor do I want him to go anywhere. He’s the cornerstone of Bachelor Nation. And I don’t wish that upon anybody trying to fill those shoes,” he told People. “I like just being the co-host at these silly athletic dates. That seems more up my alley.”

Rumors Started After Chris Harrison Moved to Texas & Took Some Time Away From Filming ‘The Bachelorette’

Last month, Chron reported that Chris Harrison had moved to Texas. Something about the reality television host moving out of California had many fans thinking that his gig with the Bachelor franchise was in some sort of limbo.

In addition, while he was filming The Bachelorette, Harrison had a scheduling conflict. He was very forthcoming with information, telling the guys on Tayshia Adams’ season his reason for needing to step away, but fans were convinced that there was something bigger going on. Perhaps a contract renewal discrepancy, or maybe an overall want for a change of guard.

“Normally, this is where I drop off the date card. The reason I don’t have your date card is a bit of a personal story. I’m going to step away for a few days, and I’m going to take my son to college. But I’m not going to leave you guys empty-handed. I brought in a little help for this week. She’s a very, very dear friend to Tayshia, and she’s also one of the biggest success stories in the history of ‘The Bachelorette.’ So, I’d love to introduce you guys to JoJo,” Harrison said on an episode of The Bachelorette, introducing JoJo Fletcher who filled in with ease.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Harrison was very up-front with production about needing a few days to get his son situated at college. It is believed that the unpredictability of the COVID-19 pandemic is what led to Harrison needing to step away for a bit.

Despite the rumor mill cranking away, Harrison is still the host of the show, and it doesn’t sound like he’s leaving any time soon.

