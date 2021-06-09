Chris Harrison Receives Overwhelming Support From Former Bachelor/ette Stars

Chris Harrison is no longer the host of any of the “Bachelor” franchise shows. The news broke on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, with Deadline reporting that Harrison accepted an 8-figure payout coupled with some type of non-disclosure agreement.

Shortly after the news was reported, Harrison took to Instagram to say his official goodbye to Bachelor Nation. “I’ve had a truly incredible run as host of The Bachelor franchise and now I’m excited to start a new chapter. I’m so grateful to Bachelor Nation for all of the memories we’ve made together. While my two-decade journey is wrapping up, the friendships I’ve made will last a lifetime,” he captioned a photo of himself standing on the “After the Final Rose” stage.

Several former cast members from “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” have since commented on Harrison’s post, showing their support for him.

Harrison Received Support From Former ‘Bachelor’ & ‘Bachelorette’ Stars, Including Sean Lowe & Arie Luyendyk

While not all former cast members had been super vocal after Harrison’s decision to step away from his hosting duties, several took to the comments section of Harrison’s goodbye post to thank him and wish him well.

“It will never be the same. Love you buddy,” Sean Lowe commented.

“Love you brotha. On to bigger and better things,” Arie Luyendyk wrote.

“Thank you for all of your mentorship and most importantly friendship from day 1 of meeting you on the show to now. Very thankful for that,” Jason Tartick added.

“It will never be the same. Truly the end of an era. Thank you for all the years of hard work and love you put into the show. I have a lump in my throat writing this. Can’t wait to see your next move. I love you,” Ashley Iaconetti wrote.

“Love you @chrisbharrison you have a lot to be proud about. Can’t wait to support you in your next endeavors,” Catherine Giudici commented.

“Love you my friend,” Joelle Fletcher wrote.

“You are truly irreplaceable as a host, thank you for all the years you put into this show and making it what it is. No one does it quite like Mr. Chris Harrison,” added Kaitlyn Bristowe, who was hired to sub-in for Harrison for the current season of “The Bachelorette.”

“Wishing you the best in your next chapter,” Desiree Siegfried wrote, adding a red heart emoji.

“Wishing you the best in your next chapters, Chris. So much love,” Becca Kufrin commented.

“[Love] you,” added JP Rosenbaum, subbing a red heart emoji for the word “love.”

“You helped change a lot of lives in 20 years, including mine,” Zac Clark, who is the most recent “Bachelorette” star to get engaged, added.

“I hope you were on a yacht in the South of France when you wrote this. You deserve it! Can’t wait to see what’s next and sending you a big hug,” Emily Maynard wrote.

“The OG icon. We love ya brother,” Kevin Wendt added.

“The end of an era. The best of all time! Bachelor franchise won’t be the same without you! Wishing you all the best Chris,” Emily Ferguson commented.

“You are incredible Harrison. What a loss for the show. Many people won’t be watching anymore. Myself included. One thing I know is that you will rise above all of this! Can’t wait to see what is next for you! I am proud to call you my friend,” Michelle Money wrote.

“Won’t be the same with you!” Tanner Tolbert added.

“Congrats on the run buddy. The general public doesn’t have any idea how much you helped us cast members members deal with the behind the scenes of the TV world. Looking forward to seeing you soon,” Jason Mesnick commented.

“Love you Chris. Thank you for your friendship,” Colton Underwood wrote.

“You’ve been a good friend & sounding board to so many of us over the years @chrisbharrison. What a long strange trip it’s been…!” Bob Guiney added.

“Appreciate all that you have done for the show and me. Great things ahead for you!” Nick Viall wrote.

“Legend right here. Truly appreciate your friendship my man. Thank you for everything! You’ve made an impact on so many. Much love,” Peter Weber commented.

“Thanks for all the memories Chris. For me you were always a familiar and comforting presence over my last 10 years of being part of this franchise. Thanks for being a friend and I’m looking forward to seeing what you do next,” Chris Bukowski added.

More support from other cast members, including Ben Zorn, Adam Gottschalk, Lesley Anne Murphy, Kiptyn Locke, Kelley Flanagan, and Jordan Kimball, have rolled in.

Peter Weber & Colton Underwood Also Posted Their Own Tributes to Harrison

Rather than add a comment to Harrison’s photo, former “Bachelor” Peter Weber posted his own photo collage and special message to the former host.

“End of an era right here. I remember running into Chris when I was 18 at the movies. Never imagined all these years later I’d have traveled the world with him and forged such a great friendship. Thank you Chris for your mentorship and for having an impact on so many. The show will never be the same but that’s only a testament to you. Can’t wait to see what you do next my friend!” Weber captioned the photo.

Weber’s mom commented on the post with her own message for Harrison. “A TRUE LEGEND!!! He will go on to much BIGGER and much Better things!!” Barbara Weber wrote.

Former “Bachelor” Colton Underwood also posted about Harrison on his own. He shared a pic of the former host to his Instagram Story, adding the caption, “Grade-A human being. Thank you for being a friend, a stand-up guy, and a hell of a host. Can’t wait to see what you do next!”

