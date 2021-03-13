Reality Steve Reveals Chris Harrison’s Replacement for the Upcoming Season of ‘The Bachelorette’

STOP! Do not read further if you do not want spoilers on season 17 of The Bachelorette.

It seems Chris Harrison’s time away from Bachelor Nation is going to last at least a little bit longer.

While no official announcement has been made, Reality Steve is reporting two former Bachelorettes are stepping in as co-hosts for the upcoming season.

Reality Steve tweeted, “Tayshia Adams & Kaitlyn Bristowe are your new co-hosts for Katie’s Bachelorette season. Every1 is currently quarantining in New Mexico – Katie, the men, the co-hosts, and production – & filming begins late next week at the Hyatt Tamaya, just outside of Albuquerque, NM.”

Harrison announced he was “stepping aside for a period of time” after defending Rachael Kirkconnell amid racism accusations on Extra with Rachel Lindsay.

This news comes the day after Katie Thurston, who Reality Steve previously wrote will be named Bachelorette during the After the Final Rose special, called for Harrison to “take more time to step away while sincerely educating himself & dedicating himself to the work.”

Emmanuel Acho, who wrote Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man, will host Monday’s After the Final Rose special.

