‘Bachelor’ Fans React to Chris Harrison’s Replacement on ‘Paradise’

“Bachelor” fans are reacting to the news that Chris Harrison won’t be back for this summer’s edition of “Bachelor in Paradise.” Following a Page Six report that Harrison will be replaced by a rotating lineup of guest hosts – including comedian David Spade – fans lashed out at ABC and threatened to stop watching the ABC dating franchise until the original host is brought back.

Earlier this year, Harrison stepped aside as host of the franchise amid backlash over controversial comments he made while addressing Rachael Kirkconnell’s racism scandal during Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor.” But many fans think the veteran ABC host is being punished unfairly.

‘Bachelor’ Fans Lashed Out on Social Media After Finding Out That Chris Harrison is Out

On Twitter, fans reacted to the news of Harrison’s replacement with “Bachelor” superfan Spade.

“Can’t even imagine what the thinking is here,” one former viewer wrote of the decision to cast a comedian in the “Bachelor” hosting role. “Are they saying the show is a joke?”

“This not be pretty,” another added. “Spade’s humor can be relentlessly sarcastic. This will end up a parody if he’s the host. Funny probably but there will be zero pretense that anybody is looking for ‘love.’”

Others fans of the show said the casting decision is a “giant misstep” and demanded Harrison’s return.

“This is why #CancelCulture is REAL and it disgustingly still exists on the loveable and amazing Chris Harrison!” another wrote. “Chris Harrison needs to be #BachelorInPardise host and come back to #TheBachelor franchise. Not anyone else …”

“I love David Spade, but NOT a good fit,” another chimed in. “Unless @chrisbharrison has a twin…you CAN’T replace the guy. He made the show. He is a good guy and deserves HIS spot on the show HE helped make famous. @BachelorABC BRING BACK CHRIS!”

Chris Harrison Will Most Likely Not Return for Michelle Young’s Season of ‘The Bachelorette’

While fans are upset that Harrison will be sitting out this summer’s “Bachelor in Paradise,” an insider told Us Weekly that “it’s likely” that he will not be back for season 18 of “The Bachelorette” either. The source noted that a final decision has not yet been made, but that producers are currently looking at other host options for Michelle Young’s season of the female led-series, which will begin taping later this year. Former “Bachelorette” stars Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will host Katie Thurston’s season of the show, which debuts June 7 on ABC.

Harrison previously said he has every intention of eventually returning to the franchise that he has been hosting since 2002, but he admitted that “work” has to be done first.

“I plan to be back and I want to be back,” Harrison claimed earlier this year, per Us Weekly. “And I think this franchise can be an important beacon of change. I know that change is felt, not just by me, but by many others. And we are excited and willing to do the work to show that progress.”

