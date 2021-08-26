Chris Harrison Will ‘Announce His Return to TV’ as Rumors of a FOX Dating Show Swirl

Chris Harrison is not done with television despite ending his journey as host of the “Bachelor” franchise.

Harrison parted ways with the “Bachelor” franchise after he made some controversial comments during an interview with former “Bachelorette” Rachel Lindsay back in February. Following the backlash, Harrison stepped aside for a time. In June, he shared that he wouldn’t be returning to the franchise.

Since that time, Harrison has been keeping to himself, for the most part, rarely posting on social media, and focusing on his personal life. While many fans have wondered if he will retire, it sounds like he’s already planning his next move.

A source recently told Us Weekly that Harrison has no plans to retire. While he is enjoying his time off, he is planning on returning to television, perhaps in the not-so-distant future.

“He’s for sure going to make a comeback in the near future and will announce his return to TV once everything is set in stone. He’s not ready to retire just yet,” Us Weekly’s source shared.

Here’s what you need to know:

Harrison Is Embracing This Time of Change, Us Weekly’s Source Says

According to Variety, Harrison received a $9 million payout as part of his exit deal with the “Bachelor” franchise. The cushion appears to be affording Harrison some well-deserved time off. He isn’t working for the first time in decades — and is apparently enjoying the break.

“Chris Harrison is truly doing great. He’s really enjoying this time with his kids and growing his relationship with Lauren [Zima]. He lives a low-key life in Texas when he’s not taking trips or going on vacation,” a source told Us Weekly.

“He’s soaking in these moments of not working and taking time for himself and his family. He celebrated his 50th birthday last month and recently celebrated his anniversary with Lauren. He sees this time as almost a new chapter of his life and is figuring out what’s going to be his next best move,” the source added.

Us Weekly’s source also revealed that Harrison is greatly missed by some of the crew on the “Bachelor,” and it’s obvious that he has formed some really strong relationships over the years.

“He still keeps in touch with some crew and former ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ cast members. Everyone who was close to him on the show really misses him and wishes he was still part of the show,” Us Weekly’s insider shared.

A Rumored New Dating Show May Be Coming to FOX

While there have been tons of rumors about where Harrison might pop up next — from “Dancing With the Stars,” to “Jeopardy” — it sounds like there’s something brewing on FOX that could possibly be a good spot for Harrison.

There has been chatter of a new dating show — Heavy reported such back in June — hitting the internet. While there hasn’t been any sort of confirmation or specific details, it sounds like FOX might be developing its very own version of “The Bachelor.”

“If Greg becomes ‘Bachelor’ and nobody wants to watch, then we can all at least enjoy Fox’s version of ‘The Bachelor.’ A friend is in talks of being their first ‘Bachelor.’ I don’t know the exact name of the show, but one is in the works,” read a blind posted by popular Instagram fan account Bachelornation.scoop on Monday, August 23, 2021.

No mention of Harrison being involved, but anything is possible in show business, right?

READ NEXT: Jason Tartick Was Hit by a Car While Walking His Dog