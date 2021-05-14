Tanner Tolbert Makes Bold ‘Bachelorette’ Prediction With Loss of Chris Harrison

Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert spoke out about “The Bachelor” franchise’s hosting shakeup.

Months after longtime host Chris Harrison announced he would be stepping back from the series amid negative reaction to his defense of “Bachelor” contestant Rachael Kirkconnell’s racially insensitive past behavior, the fan-favorite couple weighed in on the situation.

While speaking with Us Weekly, Tanner admitted he was losing hope over the possibility of Chris Harrison returning to his high-profile role on “The Bachelor” franchise.

“I thought Chris would be back when this all happened initially, like, I was like, ‘Oh, he’ll be back for sure. … he’ll just take off one season or whatever the case may be,’: Tanner said. “But I haven’t heard any rumors. [But] the longer it is in between, like, the more doubtful I become.”

Jade & Tanner Think Ratings for ‘The Bachelorette’ Season Will Go Down Without Chris Harrison

ABC has announced that Former “Bachelorette” stars Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams will fill in for Chris as hosts for Katie Thurston’s edition of the dating show, but will it one just one season and done? In the interview, Tanner said he thinks the duo will do “a good job” and will “bring a lot to the table.” Jade also agreed that the two women have a “strong presence” in Bachelor Nation and “will do a fantastic job.”

But as far as ratings go, the couple isn’t sure the two ladies can make up for the population of viewers who have already vowed to boycott the show over the hosting situation.

Tanner admitted that he is “a CH fan.” In fact, Chris Harrison officiated Jade and Tanner‘s 2016 wedding after they met and fell in love on the spinoff series “Bachelor in Paradise.”

“I still hope there’s some sort of resolution there just because, I mean, he is the face of the show,” the “Bachelor in Paradise’ alum said. “So it’ll be interesting to see how it goes. I’m sure ratings will be down a little bit this year. … If I had to guess, I think ratings will be down because I think there will be a certain section of people that say, like, ‘I’m not watching without Chris Harrison.’ Even though that’s kind of a silly take because the show is still the show, but it’ll be interesting to see what happens moving forward.”

Another ‘Bachelor’ Couple Said They Hope Chris Harrison Will Return to the Franchise

Jade and Tanner aren’t the only fan-favorite “Bachelor” couple to weigh on on the show’s hosting dilemma. In a recent interview with Us Weekly, Catherine Giudici revealed that she hopes Chris will come back to “The Bachelor” franchise and she strongly believes he will.

“I want to see him come back,” Catherine told the outlet. “I think he will. I hope he does because I know so many ‘Bachelor’ fans out there rely on him to be the voice of ‘The Bachelor. Chris is a good base that everyone could kind of rely on.”

Catherine added that she and her husband, former “Bachelor” star Sean Lowe, “love and respect Chris,” and that he will “always be ‘The Bachelor’ [host]” to them.

Following the racism scandal during Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor,” Chris Harrison did not host James’ “After the Final Rose” special and was instead replaced by author Emmanuel Ocho. Katie Thurston’s upcoming season of “The Bachelorette” will be the first time the seasoned TV veteran won’t host a season of the franchise in its nearly 20-year history.

