Is Chris Harrison Watching Michelle Young’s Season of ‘The Bachelorette?

Chris Harrison was the host of “The Bachelor” for almost 20 years before stepping down from the rose-filled reality franchise in the summer of 2021.

Following his controversial comments about Rachael Kirkconnell’s racism scandal that played out during Matt James’s season, the Bachelor Nation host quit his role in June. Harrison defended Kirkconnell after it was revealed that she attended an Old South Antebellum party while in college, People reported at the time.

He later apologized, but it was too late for him to save face in Bachelor Nation.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Harrison wrote in June, “I’ve had a truly incredible run as host of ‘The Bachelor’ franchise and now I’m excited to start a new chapter. I’m so grateful to Bachelor Nation for all of the memories we’ve made together. While my two-decade journey is wrapping up, the friendships I’ve made will last a lifetime.”

But with former “Bachelorette” star Kaitlyn Brisowe and Tayshia Adams taking over his hosting role on “The Bachelorette,” is Harrison tuning in to the show he hosted every season from 2002 until early 2021?

Chris Harrison Made It Pretty Clear He Wasn’t Watching Michelle Young’s Premiere Episode

On the night of Michelle Young’s “Bachelorette” debut, Harrison made it clear that he wasn’t watching the school teacher meet her suitors on the dating show. According to Us Weekly, Harrison spent some time on Twitter on “The Bachelorette” premiere night to reveal that he was watching the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves baseball game instead.

“Was that an earthquake in LA??? Nope Bellinger just hit a bomb! Go @Dodgers,” Harrison tweeted during the game that aired at the same time as “The Bachelorette” premiere, per Us Weekly.

In a second tweet, the former ABC host added, “What a game! Got ourselves a series @Dodgers.”

Harrison’s Dodgers team ended up winning the game thanks to Cody Bellinger and his game-saving three-run home run, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Harrison went out of his way to hit Twitter on premiere night, but he has since scrubbed his social media clean.

Chris Harrison Previously Admitted He Was Glad to Get His Monday Nights Back

Michelle Young’s season of “The Bachelorette” airs on Tuesday nights due to the return of “Dancing With the Stars” for ABC’s fall season. But for years, the Bachelor Nation shows always aired on Monday night during the “DWTS” off-cycle.

In July, Harrison told reporters he had no hard feelings about Bachelor Nation moving on without him.

One night after his girlfriend, entertainment reporter, Lauren Zima, threw him a surprise 50th birthday party at the Bamboo Room in Westlake Village, California, Harrison revealed that he was thankful his newfound freedom from ABC’s schedule.

“I wish everybody the best,” Harrison said of “The Bachelor” franchise, per Fox News. “I will say it’s been kind of nice to have, after 19 years, have my Mondays back including last night. I actually got to celebrate my birthday thanks to this beautiful woman [Zima]. I was with my family and my friends. It was absolutely awesome.”

READ NEXT: Is Chris Harrison Set to Replace Meghan McCain on ‘The View’?