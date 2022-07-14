Chris Harrison & Lauren Zima Share Fun Wedding Update

Former “Bachelor” host Chris Harrison seems to be one step closer to once again becoming a married man. Harrison proposed to entertainment reporter Lauren Zima in October 2021, and now Zima suggests a wedding is in the works. As People noted, Harrison and Zima began dating during the summer of 2018 and they went public with their romance in January 2019. Both Harrison and Zima had been married once before, but Harrison divorced his college sweetheart in 2012. Life & Style detailed that Zima was with her ex-husband Charles McKeague for four years before separating in March 2018. Now that Zima and Harrison have been engaged to one another for a while, she revealed they are ready to forge forward.

Here’s what you need to know:

Zima Is Ready to Start Planning

On July 12, Zima updated “Bachelor Nation” fans and other followers on the status of her upcoming wedding to Harrison. Her Instagram post showed the two of them near the ocean, standing on a platform on the beach. It looked as if this photo may have been snapped while the two attended someone else’s wedding, and the event may have sparked something in Zima.

“OK, it’s official! Chris Harrison and I are STARTING WEDDING PLANNING :),” Zima noted in the caption. “Where should we get married?” she asked, adding hashtags for Europe, Napa, a destination wedding, and a beach wedding. She received plenty of feedback from former “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” contestants, and Harrison himself commented with some questions.

“1. Do I get a vote? 2. Is it legal to officiate your own wedding? 3. How much caviar, bubbles & wine needs to be ordered?”

The question about officiating is a reference to the numerous weddings he officiated within “Bachelor Nation.” As E! Online detailed, he officiated the 2012 wedding of Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum, as well as Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert’s nuptials in 2016. The former “Bachelor” host also officiated the weddings of Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone, Arie Luyendyk, Jr. and Lauren Burnham, as well as Carly Waddell and Evan Bass, shared People. Not only has Harrison officiated several “Bachelor Nation” weddings, but he has also branched out to offer his services to everyday couples. Zima did not comment back on the idea of her groom officiating their wedding, but she did love his suggestion for food and drink. “Omg champagne, oysters and caviar bar!!!!”

Franchise Veterans Are All-in on This Wedding

Plenty of former “Bachelor Nation” contestants shared their suggestions of what they thought the couple should do for their wedding. “Cabo. With a pre wedding golf round at Chileno,” teased Adam Gottschalk. Becca Tilley agreed with that idea, commenting simply, “CABO.” Andrew Firestone suggested Santa Barbara, where he lives, while Sarah Herron suggested nuptials in Aspen, Colorado, noting she could officiate.

Quite a few other location suggestions emerged in the comments section, with the idea of a wedding in Italy being a popular suggestion, and there was a lot of fun banter back-and-forth. One person suggested Jason Tartick officiate, and someone else teasingly asked, “The real question is, who officiates the wedding of the greatest wedding officiant of all time?” Zima and Harrison certainly received plenty of ideas, and “The Bachelor” fans will be eager to see how they proceed.