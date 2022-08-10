‘Bachelorette’ Star Tears Into Mike Fleiss on Twitter

There are some interesting things brewing in Bachelor Nation this week.

If you’re a fan of the show and you’ve been along for Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s dual journeys to find love, you probably already have your own opinion on the seasons frontrunners. However, if you keep up with off-screen drama, your opinion about one of Windey’s men may have recently changed.

On August 9, 2022, after weeks of teasing some big news, Reality Steve shared a blog in which he revealed that two women came to him with information about Nate Mitchell. One of the women said they dated Mitchell for a year and a half and she never told him that he had a child. He also appeared to be dating two women at once, based on the timeline provided to Reality Steve.

After the news about Mitchell was published, “Bachelor” franchise creator Mike Fleiss took to Twitter to share that production was looking into the claims. Fleiss encouraged fans to wait for the full story before jumping to conclusions.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fleiss Posted a Few Tweets About Reality Steve’s Claims

Fleiss asked fans who production choose as the next “Bachelor” star before diving more into the Mitchell story.

“Don’t jump to conclusions about certain cast members based on mere allegations, as disturbing as they may be. I beg you to wait until all the facts come out before making any judgments,” he wrote.

“Don’t worry, #BachelorNation. @Millsy11374 and Martin Hilton are conducting a thorough investigation. No stone will be left unturned,” another Fleiss tweet read.

Several hours later, Fleiss provided Bachelor Nation with an update.

“Sure hope this is good news for #BachelorNation ! According to Martin Hilton the man in question is nothing like the guy “these women have made him out to be,” he said.

Fleiss then explained that there was a process that was being followed and that producers were being delicate with the situation because Mitchell has a child. However, it was his subsequent tweet that got the attention of former “Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise” star Chris Randone.

Randone Called Fleiss Out for Saying There Are Things ‘More Important’ Than ‘Ratings’

Randone fell in love on “Bachelor in Paradise” and got engaged to Krystal Nielson on the show. Following a televised wedding, the two ended up getting a divorce, according to Us Weekly. They had been married for less than eight months.

The former reality star couldn’t help but respond to one of Fleiss’ tweets about the whole Mitchell situation.

“Here at #TheBachelorette we believe that casting decisions should never be exploitive. There are more important things than ratings!” Fleiss’ tweet read.

“lol… you had a former contestant on brink of suicide not once but twice and didn’t do shit, luckily that person had some people actually care. Why wasn’t there help? Because that person wasn’t a part of BN royalty. Don’t tell me there are more important things than ratings…” Randone responded.

Fans took to Reddit to react to the exchange.

“Ooh shots fired. Also, f*** you Fleiss, you are trash personified, beating on your pregnant wife and hiding behind ‘will Mike be the first black Bachelor?’ articles to clog SEO results and bury the story. You don’t give a s*** about anything else except ratings and the money it makes you. I don’t like the guy but I think Chris has a good perspective to speak on this. He’s been both a villain and gotten a priority love story on Paradise, followed by a televised wedding. And I’m sure he’s heard some shit from the SD messy crew,” one person wrote.

“Fleiss is a piece of s***. I feel sorry for Randone and I hope he is better,” someone else added.

“What a bomb to drop. I believe it, and I hope that person got the support they needed,” a third Redditor said.

