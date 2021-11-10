Fans Slam Chris Sutton as New ‘Bachelorette’ Villain

There’s a new villain on “The Bachelorette.”

On the November 9 episode of the ABC dating show, Chris Sutton emerged as the season’s latest troublemaker after he heard that Michelle Young felt she wasn’t “seen” by her suitors during a group date. Chris S. wasn’t on the date, but once he got wind of went down as Michelle sat on the sidelines, he made an announcement at the cocktail party to tell “The Bachelorette” star that some of the guys felt they didn’t have to work to get her attention.

“I think there are guys here that think they have it in the bag,” Chris S. said to Michelle. “I think that’s bulls***. I think that they’re not showing you the effort that you deserve. I think you should give time to the people who are here for you and showing you the effort you deserve. I feel like the guys who feel like they have it in the bag, they should speak up or they should go home.”

Nayte Confronted Chris About His Comments

Ahead of Chris’s spiel, Michelle asked to talk to frontrunner Nayte Olukoya about the group date during which she sat alone. Nayte promised her that she is “definitely seen” and apologized if his actions made her feel otherwise.

Nayte also confronted Chris S., who told him Michelle had been “probing” him for information on the guys.

“I came in on my white horse and saved her from the castle that she’s been stuck in,” Chris claimed.

According to Us Weekly, at one point as Nayte leaned in and Chris S. asked him, “Are you going to put hands on me?”

Fans Reacted to Chris Sutton’s Behavior

“Bachelorette” fans were not impressed with Chris S. and his knight in shining armor act. On social media, some described him as ”insufferable” and even “racist.”

“Did anyone else notice the way Chris S. immediately started acting like Nayte was dangerous ‘are you going to hit me?’” one viewer tweeted. “Like c’mon man, he’s just as loud as u are. Get ur patronizing white toxicity out of here .”

“Chris s seeing himself as a protector is problematic,” another wrote.

Others noted that Chris himself seems to think he has Michelle’s affections “in the bag.”

“Chris s saying he knew he was gonna get the rose the whole time is literally him admitting he had it in the bag,” a viewer noted. “THE HYPOCRISY. #bachelorette.”

Chris S. is the 2nd Villain of the Season

Chris’ questionable behavior came a few weeks after Jamie Skaar was named the first villain on Michelle’s season of “The Bachelorette.” Shortly after he had a successful one-on-one date with Michelle, he questioned if she had a prior relationship with his competitor, Joe Coleman, and told her that the other guys on the cast were talking about how she hadn’t fully disclosed her past.

Michelle ended up canceling the cocktail party that night because she was so upset, while Nayte called the mystery suitor who stirred up fake drama “selfish” for lying to say the whole house was talking about Michelle’s past.

In a confessional, Jamie later admitted he had no intention of outing himself as the person who made up the story.

“I’m not dedicated to being the nice guy and the good guy,” he said.

According to Hollywood Life, Jamie was sent home the following week after Michelle realized that he was the only one speculating about her past.

“I feel like our trust was completely broken,” Michelle said as she scolded him for creating “drama” around her character. “You brought up that second story — YOU put that out there, Jamie. You did. That’s not protecting me whatsoever. … I don’t trust you at this moment and I have to be done with it.”

