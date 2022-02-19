Chrishell Stause Reveals Why She Was Rejected From ‘The Bachelorette’

Chrishell Stause was this close to being “The Bachelorette.” Before she was selling on Sunset, the luxury realtor was in serious consideration to star as ABC’s leading lady.

Fans know that Stause was married to “This is Us” star Justin Hartley for two years, from 2017 to 2019. His sudden divorce filing played out on Stause’s Netflix reality show, “Selling Sunset.” Stause’s most recent boyfriend was her “Selling Sunset” boss, Jason Oppenheim, according to Us Weekly.

But before that, her chance to date two dozen men on “The Bachelorette” fell through — for a surprising reason.

Chrishell Stause Revealed That Ellen DeGeneres Sabotaged Her Chance to Be ‘The Bachelorette’

Stause, 40, opened up about a major missed opportunity in her tell-all book, “Under Construction: Because Living My Best Life Took a Little Work.”

In her book, the Netflix star revealed that she met with ABC executives in 2007 as was cast to be “The Bachelorette.” At the time, Stause was a cast member on the ABC soap “All My Children,” and an announcement about her Bachelorette casting was imminent.

But behind the scenes, DeAnna Pappas, a final 2 contestant from Brad Womack’s season of “The Bachelor” was getting major buzz. In a franchise first, Womack famously rejected both Pappas and fellow final 2 contestant, Jenni Croft, at his final rose ceremony. That’s when “Bachelor” superfan Ellen DeGeneres stepped in.

“DeAnna Pappas went on ‘Ellen’ and talked about getting rejected by Brad, and Ellen declared that DeAnna should be the next ‘Bachelorette,'” Stause wrote in her memoir. “Fans rallied around, the network listened, and my announcement was pulled. I never got the chance to hand out that fateful rose. I was in my mid-twenties at the time, and I was definitely bummed.”

Years later, ABC programming executive Robert Mills confirmed to the “The Viall Files” that he had met with Stause for lunch at the Beverly Hills Hotel to talk about her role on the rose-filled dating show.

“We were looking for people and our casting director said, ‘Oh, you should meet with this girl Chrishell Stause, she’s amazing,” Mills said on the podcast. “And we had this incredible lunch… she was awesome. I was convinced, I’m like, “This is ‘The Bachelorette.’”

Mills added he remembered DeGeneres actually “calling the president of ABC at the time” to say of Pappas, “This woman needs to be “The Bachelorette.”‘

Stause later found a new home on ABC as a contestant on “Dancing With the Stars” in 2020.

There Was a ‘Selling Sunset’ Crossover This Season on ‘The Bachelor’

While Stause never made it as “The Bachelorette,” she did make it in real estate. Her work as a luxury real estate agent is featured on “Selling Sunset.” And coincidentally, one of the women cast on Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor” this season actually works with Stause.

According to Bachelor Nation, Echard’s contestant Kate Gallivan is a real estate agent for the Oppenheim Group, which is the firm featured on “Selling Sunset.” On the Oppenheim Group website, a bio for Gallivan states that she “moved to Los Angeles seven years ago and hit the ground running with a job in entertainment” before moving on to a real estate career in 2016.

Gallivan was eliminated in the second week of the ABC dating show.