Rejected Bachelorette Shades Bad Editing on ‘The Bachelor’

A rejected bachelorette from Zach Shallcross’s season of “The Bachelor” pointed out an editing error that aired on the show just before she was sent home.

On the February 6, 2023, episode of the ABC dating show, frontrunner Christina Mandrell was seen making out with Shallcross while on a group date. But in a confessional, she was wearing a different outfit – a rose-patterned dress – as she said she felt validated that her feelings for Shallcross were real and that getting a rose that night would mean “so much” to her.

In a social media post, Mandrell, 27, pointed out that the confessional footage was actually from the night of her one-on-one date with Shallcross one week earlier.

Christina Mandrell Shared Footage of the Out-of-Order Scenes on Instagram

In a post shared on her Instagram page following the episode, Mandrell captioned a video from the group date confessional as well as a still photo of her wearing the same outfit during her one-on-one with Shallcross.

“Yaaaas!! I LOVED my rose dress from date #1 so much! Thrilled to see it featured in the middle of the group date again in tonights episode!!” she captioned the post.

Mandrell, who is a single mom to a 6-year-old daughter, was unexpectedly sent home by Shallcross at the end of the episode after another contestant, Brianna Thorbourne, told “The Bachelor” star that she was making the other women uncomfortable and preventing them from being vulnerable.

Fans Think Mandrell Was Edited Poorly Because Producers Didn’t Like Her & To Rush Her Out Because Zach Shallcross Wasn’t Ready to Be a Stepfather

Fans reacted to Mandrell’s post, with speculating that she was forced out early because Shallcross wasn’t interested in being a stepdad to her daughter.

“Anyone else think that Zach couldn’t handle her being a single mom so they forced the bad edit?” one fan wrote.

“Yeah I can see that too. I definitely think the producers kind of strategized this and set it up though. . Seems like they just flat out did not like Christina,” another added.

“Weird how they can edit it to make you look however they want,” another chimed in of Mandrell’s villain edit.

“I totally think the producers picked the wrong girl to be the villain!” another wrote to Mandrell. “I also love how you just dropped that right there to show how bad editing is!”

While Shallcross did not hide his conflict over Mandrell’s confession that she is a single mother, there have been rumors that Mandrell caused problems during filming from the start. In an interview with The US Sun, an insider alleged that Mandrell drank too much during the first night of filming and harassed some of the other women.

“Because she was becoming a headache to producers, they were the ones that convinced Zach to take her on the first one-on-one date,” the insider claimed. “Producers hoped Zach would send her home early because she was becoming too much to deal with. So they tried to get as much out of her as they could before she became more trouble.”

