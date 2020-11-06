Clare Crawley Has Something Surprising to Say to All Her Haters

The four-episode love story of Clare Crawley and Dale Moss didn’t sit well with many viewers of The Bachelorette. While Crawley found her happily-ever-after in record time for the Bachelor franchise, many fans felt she acted inappropriately and disrespectfully to the contestants who made the trip to Palm Springs, California for filming of the show.

In the weeks since Crawley’s season began, she has been flooded with negativity on social media. Some even went so far as to share Crawley’s personal address and phone number, encouraging others to harass and antagonize her.

In an appearance on Good Morning America, Crawley was asked about the avalanche of criticism and hate she’s received, and had a message that may come as surprise.

“I just honestly want to send them love,” Crawley told GMA’s Michael Strahan. “Because I think hurt people hurt people. And if you care enough to go on my social media, go on [Moss’] social media, take the time to write things out, and spread hate. It just really says kind of what’s going internally on with them if they’re coming from a place of anger or hate. So for me, I just want to send them nothing but love.”

Crawley also said that she’s been surprised by the flood of hate directed at her, and hinted that the show’s edit didn’t tell the whole story.

“I’d be lying if I said it’s been easy because I’m human,” Crawley said. “The things people say without knowing the full truth and without seeing exactly how things really happened, genuinely happened. It just blows my mind in a world right now where there’s so much negativity and hate and hard things going on right now. Love and this type of thing should not be one of those things, so it just blows me away.”

Dale Moss Pleaded With Fans to Dial Back Hate

A week before The Bachelorette aired the proposal episode, Moss took to Instagram to ask fans to think twice before they posted something hateful on social media.

“I know in my lowest of lows and my darkest of times, there’s certain things I would never say or do to my worst enemy that I’ve seen all over the Internet to countless people,” Moss said in a more than eight minute rant. “Literally just as a human being think about your words and the affect they have on the people around you. And also think about what it says about you as a human being if you can project hate and project those things. It’s bothersome. But I think that’s where you can take a look at self and really analyze who really needs to do the work.”

At no point in the video did he mention Crawley, The Bachelorette, or any specifics about the hate that bothered him. But it seemed like a video in defense of Crawley who faced the vast majority of the criticism for her portrayal on the show.

The Bachelor Franchise Has Faced Hate Issues in the Past

Former Bachelorette lead Rachel Lindsay made an appeal to fans to stop sending hate to contestants in an appearance on the “Women Tell All” episode of season 24 of The Bachelor.

During the show, Lindsay read and displayed some of the explicit and often racist messages directed at people featured on the show. The cast of women from that season of The Bachelor largely confirmed that they too had been the subject of hate from viewers of the show.

One former Bachelor contestant, Ashley Spivey, thinks the franchise should be doing more to protect its cast members:

The Bachelor franchise higher ups need to speak out now against the people who are revealing Clare’s number and address and encouraging people to harass her. This shit is out of control and they don’t do nearly enough to protect contestants. — Ashley Spivey (@AshleySpivey) October 30, 2020

Crawley is far from the first to receive an outpouring of vitriol from fans, and unfortunately, she almost certainly won’t be the last.