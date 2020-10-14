Former Bachelor Makes Fun of Clare Crawley on Twitter

Many found Clare Crawley‘s instant adoration of Dale Moss to be a cute beginning to a love story, but Nick Viall wasn’t as impressed. The two-time Bachelorette veteran and Bachelor season 21 lead thought Crawley’s confidence was a bit foolish.

Viall took to Twitter to say that Crawley’s instantaneous love of Dale resembled the actions of a teenager rather than a mature adult.

Clare, is certain she loves Dale because she’s 39 and knows what she wants, but bases it on the same amount of information the average 17 year old does #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/8y2BSGZzFA — Nick Viall (@viallnicholas28) October 14, 2020

Ouch.

Viall hosts his own podcast called “The Viall Files” and kept the tweets coming throughout the first episode of Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette. The rest of his tweets weren’t nearly as critical of Crawley.

Nick Viall Mostly Praised Clare Crawley’s First Night as Bachelorette

Viall’s (pretty valid) critique of Crawley’s love-at-first-sight logic doesn’t necessarily mean that he thought the first episode of The Bachelorette was a mess. He also said it was an “excellent showing by Clare” and that he would be “fully invested” for the remainder of the season.

The praise didn’t stop there.

Clare is doing an amazing job letting the men know there are no rules and we should all be grateful #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/EikkorZ1gm — Nick Viall (@viallnicholas28) October 14, 2020

Genius move by Clare to have Tyler C and Yosef fight on their own while so goes and looks for Dale. #bachelorette — Nick Viall (@viallnicholas28) October 14, 2020

So all in all, Nick sounds like he approved of Crawley’s handling of the first cocktail party. But he wasn’t alone in thinking Crawley was a tad too gaga over Moss.

Did Clare Crawley Fall WAY Too Fast for Dale Moss?

Viall was joined by many fans of the show who thought Crawley was being a little silly about her attraction to Moss.

Clare: I’m going to take my time… get to know these guys… not rush anything…

Dale: h-

Clare:#TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/0JhU2zjTtO — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) October 14, 2020

But other fans thought it was a cute moment:

Don’t believe in love at first sight? The way Clare just looked at Dale proves it’s real #TheBachelorette — Francesca (@BarstoolFran) October 14, 2020

Ok Clare!👀 Your face lit up with Dale, hunny! Was that love at first sight?!?👀 He is fine!!!😍😍😍 I ain’t mad at you! @BacheloretteABC — Joy Walton (@J_Alexia) October 14, 2020

Was it irrational or was it love at first sight? Maybe it’s both?

