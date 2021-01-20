Clare Crawley Gets Support From Her Ex

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss have split, and, according to sources, Crawley is having a really hard time coping.

A source recently told Us Weekly that Crawley, who has yet to release any kind of statement about her failed engagement, is a “wreck.”

“She really fell hard for Dale and saw a future with him. To have this all blow up in her face has been really difficult. The breakup was hard for the both of them at the end,” the source told the outlet.

In Crawley’s last post on Instagram, she admitted to having a “hard day,” and said that her mother, who is battling dementia, just knew. The emotional post was uploaded just days before Moss confirmed that the two had split. Crawley’s ex-fiance, Benoit Beauséjour-Savard commented on the post, showing his support for her.

“This just melted my heart,” he wrote, adding the watering eyes emoji and the red heart emoji.

Things Between Clare Crawley & Dale Moss Got ‘Messy,’ a Source Confirmed

The unnamed source told Us Weekly that things between Crawley and Moss “became really messy” at the end, but did not go into details about why the two decided to call it quits.

The source added that Crawley was “not holding up well.”

Crawley and Moss got engaged on last season of The Bachelorette. Crawley ended her season of the show early because she felt that she knew that Moss was “the one.”

“From the moment I stepped out of the limo, this was special. I know without the shadow of a doubt that you would go to the end of the world for me and I’ve never had that. I’m so grateful for that,” Moss told Clare before proposing. He went on to talk about his late mother, and how he felt that she would approve of their love

“All she’s ever wanted for me is someone who loves me unconditionally and who would be there for me no matter what. I know that I have that, and I love you,” he said.

Clare Crawley & Benoit Beauséjour-Savard Have Remained Friends Since Their Split

Crawley seems to have a lot of people that support her, and who will be there for her during this challenging time in her life. While some fans may have been surprised to see Beauséjour-Savard showing his love for Crawley, the two actually had a very amicable split, and have been friends ever since.

Even in their joint statement following their decision to break off their engagement, they were very clear that they “think the world of each other.”

“We understand a lot of you have been asking about our relationship since the show, and we wanted to thank you all for the love and respect as we navigated it in real life off camera. We do understand however, having a public engagement on TV kind of changes that. It’s with a heavy heart that we have mutually decided to end our relationship. We think the world of each other, and we were both hoping we could make this work,” their joint statement read, according to Marie Claire.

It’s unknown if Beauséjour-Savard has reached out to Crawley or if she has reached out to him in light of her recent breakup.

