Did Clare Crawley Win a Bet Against Dale Moss?

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss were spotted hanging out in Florida yesterday, weeks after the two announced their split on social media.

Fans were shocked to see Crawley and Moss out and about together, and even more shocked when they saw a photo in which the two appeared to be holding hands. According to photos shared by TMZ, the two were also spotted grabbing drinks at a local bar.

While neither Crawley nor Moss have spoken out about the obvious rumors that they have decided to give their relationship another go, the two seem to have buried the hatchet — at the very least.

On Wednesday, February 17, Moss took to his Instagram stories to share a photo of himself getting a pedicure. He revealed that he had “lost a bet” and evidently had to paint his toe nails as a result. Fans were quick to notice that there was a woman laughing in the background that sounded exactly like Crawley.

“I lost a bet,” he said, laughing. “I can’t believe I lost,” he added. “Got me with the golden glitter. I should be on the ‘Golden Girls.’ At least I have pretty toes,” Moss said in the next video. The woman could still be heard giggling in the background.

Clare Crawley & Dale Moss May or May Not Have Been Together on Wednesday, too

The recent timeline for Crawley and Moss’ reunion is a bit confusing. The photos and videos of them together were shared on Tuesday, but things get a bit tricky on Wednesday, mainly because of the posts that they each uploaded on social media.

As mentioned above, Moss enjoyed a pedicure at a spa or a salon, likely somewhere with Crawley (assuming that’s her laughing in the background). However, Crawley posted the Instagram video above, showing off her new haircut, which she appears to have gotten done at Wheeler Davis’ salon in California.

“Spent the day getting a fresh hair makeover,” Crawley captioned the post.

It’s possible that either Moss or Crawley tried to fake fans out after they were seen hanging out together by posting videos that didn’t actually happen today. But it’s also possible — and maybe even more likely — that the two flew to California together to keep their rendezvous going.

A Source Said That Clare Crawley ‘Finally Caved’ & Agreed to Talk to Dale Moss but Added That They Aren’t Back Together

Fans are definitely confused after seeing Crawley and Moss together — and that’s easily understood; when things ended between them, Crawley seemed like she was in a really bad spot with everything. However, a source revealed that Crawley was having a hard time with the split and decided to “talk it out with him.”

“Dale had regret over everything that happened between him and Clare and has been reaching out to her recently. She finally caved and decided to answer his calls and talk it out with him,” a source told E! News. “She’s been trying to move on but it’s been very hard. She wanted to see him in person so she flew to Florida to be with him,” the source added.

“They aren’t back together but Clare has expressed she misses him and wants to work it out,” the source shared.

