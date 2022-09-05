LOOK: Clare Crawley Goes Public With First Boyfriend Since Dale Moss Split

Clare Crawley has officially moved on.

The former “Bachelorette” star has found love again after her split from Dale Moss, whom she met on her season of the hit ABC show.

On September 5, 2022, Crawley shared a video in the car with her new guy. The two were jamming out and looking very cuddly together. And while Crawley didn’t reveal who he was in her post, her caption said it all. “Him,” she wrote, adding a pink heart emoji.

Fans quickly filled up the comments section of the post, many saying that they’re happy for Crawley, who is a self-described hopeless romantic. Since her split from Moss, she has been linked to Jeff Dye, Blake Monar, and Ryan Dawkins, the latter of whom appears to be her main squeeze.

Months ago, “Bachelor” fan accounts shared some videos of Crawley out with a mystery man and a couple of people guessed that she was with Dawkins, a single dad of two girls. According to Dawkins’ LinkedIn, he’s the CEO of Mascot Sports and lives in Oakland, California. Dawkins and Crawley do follow each other on Instagram.

Heavy has reached out to Crawley for comment.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Are Extremely Happy for Crawley & Let Her Know as Much in the Comments of Her Post

Crawley received a lot of positive feedback after going public with her new guy. It’s unknown how long the two have been dating, but they did seem very in tune with one another in Crawley’s video.

“Yay!!!! I’m glad you are happy!!” one person wrote.

“You two are beaming happiness!!!!” someone else added.

“Finally a MAN…who deserves YOU,” a third Instagram user said.

“Aww! So happy for you both,” another comment read.

“So happy you’re happy!! You deserve it girl!!” echoed a sixth fan.

Moss Has Also Moved on

Crawley and Moss had a bit of an up and down relationship. After they met on “The Bachelorette,” Crawley ended her season early, knowing that she wanted to be with Moss very early on. The two split in January 2021 just two months after the “Bachelorette” finale had aired on ABC.

“I wanted share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways. We appreciate the love and support we’ve received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time. We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself – something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another,” Moss shared in an Instagram post at the time.

He and Crawley ended up getting back together about a month later, according to Us Weekly. However, their rekindled romance didn’t last long. The two split again about seven months later.

Moss has moved on and is dating Galey Alix, according to E! News.

