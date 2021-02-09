Clare Crawley Made 2 Big Changes to Her Instagram After Dale Moss Split

It has been a few weeks since Clare Crawley and Dale Moss announced their split, and the former Bachelorette is starting to make things more official by altering things on her Instagram account.

On Monday, fans noticed that Crawley unfollowed Moss on the social media platform. At the time of this writing, Moss still follows Crawley. The move seemed to come around the same time that Crawley posted an interesting quote on her Instagram story.

“When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time,” the quote reads.

Crawley hasn’t posted anything directly about her split, nor has she talked about it over the past several days. She seems to be focusing on self-care, and appears to be staying positive about life in general, despite the devastating end to her latest on-screen love journey.

Here’s what you need to know:

Clare Crawley Has Not Deleted Any Photos or Videos With Dale Moss, but She’s Removed all of Her Romantic Captions

Fans have been keeping a close eye on Crawley and Moss’ social media activity, wondering when — if ever — the two will delete the photos of each other on their respective accounts.

Crawley has only removed one video — the one where she hits her head on the ceiling when jumping into Moss’ arms earlier this month. Other than that, both she and Moss have decided not to remove any photos.

Crawley did, however, go through her account and make some changes; she removed all of the sweet/romantic captions that she had written out on her photos with Moss. Now, all of her Instagram posts with Moss are caption-less.

Additionally, it looks like she may have removed several of her own comments on Moss’ photos. At this time, there are only two photos that have comments from Crawley on Moss’ account.

“Thank you again for braving the snow with us!!! Memories of a lifetime,” reads one of her comments in which she thanked a photographer.

The other comment was on a photo of her and Moss standing outside of the care facility where he mom lives.

“Best rap game around,” her comment reads. Moss has not made any such changes.

Clare Crawley Recently Dyed Her Hair Pink

Clare Crawley also posted a fun new look on Instagram for all to see. A few days ago, she decided to dye her hair pink. She documented the process on her Instagram story, and then posted the photo above to show off the finished look.

“I’ve been wanting to have some fun and (temporarily) change up my hair for some time now with a fun color, so I did it!” Crawley captioned the pic.

The photo was fairly well-received with more than 72,000 likes. Crawley even got some Insta-love from her ex-fiance, Benoit Beauséjour-Savard.

“Looks good,” he wrote in the photo’s comments section.

“Thank you,” Crawley responded.

Of course, several fans also commented on Beauséjour-Savard’s post, saying they’d love to see the two of them rekindle their past relationship; the two met and fell in love on Bachelor Winter Games, but ended their engagement after two months. As you can probably tell, they have remained friends.

READ NEXT: How Many Times Has Clare Crawley Been Engaged?