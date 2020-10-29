EXCLUSIVE: Clare Crawley DMs Support to Yosef Aborady’s Accuser

On Tuesday’s episode of The Bachelorette, Clare Crawley once again uttered her iconic line, “I would never want my children having a father like you.” In the absence of former Bachelor Juan Pablo Galavis, the statement was now directed at season 16 villain, Yosef Aborady.

Aborady seemed happy to take up the mantle, verbally attacking Crawley for her age, her unfitness for motherhood and simply being “classless.” He used his daughter as a reason for why the strip dodgeball date, in which he did not participate, offended him.

However, in light of a viral TikTok, Aborady seems to embody some of those toxic traits himself. In the video which now has 417.3 thousand likes, Aborady’s ex Carly Hammond claims she received a video of the reality star masturbating to another woman following a bad weekend visit. Reality Steve has since confirmed the news.

After feeling strong enough to stand up for herself against Aborady, Hammond decided to thank the woman who inspired her. The day after “the incident,” Hammond messaged Crawley without expecting a reply.

Heavy has now obtained exclusive messages of Crawley showing her support for Hammond, as provided by Tiffany Goldstein of the Talking At Tiffany’s podcast. Goldstein received the screenshots from Hammond after she appeared on her Instagram Live and her podcast.

“I actually had talked to Clare the morning after the incident with him happened and she told me how the producers make him look so much better from how he was,” said Hammond during Goldstein’s Instagram Live. Crawley wrote, “Proud of you for being a strong woman” in her response.

Hammond Originally Shared Her Story on TikTok

All those who’ve been asking, yes, I’ve seen the Tik Tok videos of Carly Hammond. I spoke w/ her last night to verify the information, she is talking about Yosef, she’s shown me more texts between them, & this all happened this past wknd. 3 videos total. https://t.co/XVPQlRfkY0 — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) October 22, 2020

Hammond participated in the popular “put a finger down” trend on TikTok, where users share shocking stories. “Put a finger down if you were talking to this guy that dm’d you on Instagram and then after a few weeks of talking, you found out that he’s gonna be the villain on this season of The Bachelorette,” said Hammond in her video. “And then, you still give him a chance and he comes down to see you because you guys don’t live in the same state and you’re like amazed at the effort he put in to come see you and how he Facetimes you all day for hours and texts you all day long and you guys talk about having a family and kids and getting married and all of this stuff.”

Despite calling the visit rocky, she was shocked when she received a video on Snapchat of Aborady masturbating to another woman, which Hammond claims he tried to hide by unfriending her on the social media app. The experience left her “blindsided.”

“When I first saw the video, like, I was upset,” Hammond told Goldstein during her podcast. “Like I really let this happen to me, how did I not see this? I always see stuff like this coming and I didn’t see it.”

Hammond would go on to confront the contestant of the reality dating show, but he would play dumb. She told Heavy that he called to provide a “service level apology” and that he “was not remorseful or anything.”

Since posting the video, Hammond told Goldstein that seven women have reached out with their own stories of Aborady. Heavy has reached out to Aborady for comment.

Aborady Was Called out on Night One of ‘The Bachelorette’

Clare Makes Tyler C. and Yosef Discuss Their Quarantine Drama – The BacheloretteAfter Tyler C. tells Yosef he heard from a mutual friend that Yosef was messaging women during quarantine, Clare sits them both down to hash it out. From 'Week 1,' the season premiere of 'The Bachelorette' 2020. Watch TUESDAY 8|7c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu. 2020-10-14T05:00:03Z

This information comes shortly after Aborady was involved in night one drama with Tyler Cottrill on a similar subject. Cottrill claimed a mutual friend had received what appeared to be a mass message reading, “Hi, good morning beautiful. Hope you have a good day.”

“Coming into this, I was in a weird position to learn some stuff about Yosef,” said Cottrill during the show’s season premiere. “A lot of being reckless on Instagram and flirting with girls where I’m from who know me.”

Hammond made it clear she was not the mutual friend in question and did not start seeing Aborady until he had finished filming for the show. Though, after knowing him, she warns on Talking At Tiffany’s, “If you’re talking to him, trust me, you’re not the only one.”

Cottrill was sent home during the first rose ceremony.

