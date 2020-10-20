Clare Crawley’s Dad’s Death: How Her Father Died

The Bachelorette season 16 is underway, and Clare Crawley is the reality show’s newest star. Since Crawley first joined Bachelor Nation as a contestant on Juan Pablo Galavis’s season of The Bachelor, her relationship with her late father, James, has been an important part of her story and journey for love.

Crawley’s father passed away from brain cancer in 2004. At the time, Crawley, who is now 39, was only 23 years old.

As a contestant on The Bachelor season 18, the passing of her father was a big piece of her intro story. She said, “When my dad passed away, I feel like it just shattered my world.”

In that video package, she shared an emotional story about a gift her father left behind for her future husband before his death. Opening up, she said, “One of the things my dad did before he passed away – he made a DVD for my future husband to watch. But, I’m saving it for the right man to watch it. I am looking for a man that is just like my dad: strong, loving, gentle, compassionate, and just a real, genuine, kind man.”

