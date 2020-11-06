WATCH: Clare Crawley & Dale Moss Get Engaged on ‘The Bachelorette’

The ending that everyone saw coming happened in episode four of The Bachelorette. Clare Crawley and Dale Moss are officially engaged after expressing their love for each other in record time for The Bachelor franchise.

In the opening minutes of the episode, host Chris Harrison visited Crawley to tell her that her current path was unsustainable. The conversation led to the decision to end the hunt for love and “blow up The Bachelorette.” After a one-on-one date for Crawley and Moss confirmed they were in love with each other, Harrison said it was time for the couple to make their decision about a possible engagement.

Crawley was keen to the idea, but was unsure about how Moss would feel about the rapid pace of the relationship. Despite the doubts of other contestants, Moss got down on one knee and proposed with a massive engagement ring.

“I want to be here for you,” Moss said during the proposal. “I want to be strong. I want you to feel protected. I want nothing more than to keep moving forward and to be there for you each and every day.”

Dale & Clare Wasted No Time Celebrating Their Engagement on Social Media

Just seconds after ABC aired the proposal on The Bachelorette, Moss posted photos of the moment on Instagram with the caption “Never a point I won’t show up for you @clarecrawley.”



Crawley wasn’t far behind with a post of her own.

“It’s official!! Love wins!!!!” wrote Crawley. Both Moss and Crawley also promised an Instagram Live on their stories, although they didn’t say when it would be.

Spoilers expert Reality Steve said from the start that Crawley and Moss were engaged in the present, and former Bachelorette lead DeAnna Stagliano strongly hinted that the pair are currently in a relationship. The social media finally confirms that that’s the case.

Clare Recently Stopped Trying to Hide the Engagement In Public

Shortly after The Bachelorette’s season premiere, some eagle-eyed viewers noticed Crawley was wearing a ring during some televised interviews. She shot down the rumors with an Instagram post that explained she gifted the ring to herself as a symbol of “self-love.”

That definitely wasn’t the same ring she wore during a recent trip to Target, though. Entertainment Tonight spotted Crawley wearing the same massive ring that Moss gave her during the show.

