PHOTOS: Former ‘Bachelorette’ Couple Reunites After Breakup

An unexpected reunion was caught on camera!

Nearly a month after they announced their split, Reality Steve shared photos of Clare Crawley and her ex-fiancé Dale Moss walking around Venice, Florida.

(UPDATE): Clare and Dale together in Venice, Florida today. pic.twitter.com/daweYbPkUs — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) February 16, 2021

They were all smiles in a video of the pair donning athleisure wear. Though, as some Twitter users pointed out, they were not wearing masks.

(VIDEO): Clare and Dale in Venice, Florida today. pic.twitter.com/EwRfhszG7i — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) February 16, 2021

Crawley and Moss met on The Bachelorette, choosing to get engaged and leave the season early. Despite plans for Moss to relocate to the West Coast where the hairdresser cares for her mother, he announced their split in January.

TMZ also reported their reunion, sharing photos of the pair at Nokomo’s Sunset Hut in Nokomis, Florida.

“Folks who were there tell us Clare and Dale downed a couple of Moscow mules as they hung out by the bar for about 45 minutes, then they left together and walked down the waterfront,” wrote the outlet. “No reports of hand-holding, but you can see in the pics … there was no social distancing going on between them.”

Neither Crawley nor Moss has addressed their reunion, or if it points to reconciliation, but the former football player shared a photo of palm trees in his Instagram Story hinting at being in Florida. He recently also shared clips at a nail salon, with Crawley’s laughter seemingly heard in the background.

Moss Announced Their Split in January

Moss addressed rumors of their split in January when he wrote on Instagram, “I wanted [to] share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways. We appreciate the love and support we’ve received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time.”

The statement continued, “We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself – something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another.”

The statement, which he originally signed and posted to his Instagram story, has since been deleted from the model’s Instagram account.

Crawley Refuted His Statement

Crawley took a couple of days to respond, eventually writing, “I was made aware of a ‘mutual’ statement at the same time you all were, so I’ve needed some time to really digest this.”

“Speaking for myself, my intentions with this relationship have always been very clear, so the truth is I am crushed,” she continued. “This was not what I expected or hoped for and am still trying to process this.”

Crawley, who was the runner-up on Juan Pablo Galavis’ season of The Bachelor, wrote, “2020 was one hell of a year, with covid, battling severe anxiety post-show, balancing a public new relationship, all while slowly losing my mother. It hasn’t been ideal circumstances, but that is life right: I have been looking forward to the light at the end of the tunnel.”

As she referenced, Crawley’s mother is battling Alzheimer’s and dementia.

She concluded her statement, “Our relationship was not perfect, but I can say that I was genuinely invested with all of my heart. I may not have all the answers, but I do know this – I will continue to show up, stand by my word, and be committed to love.”

Crawley later unfollowed Moss, though he still follows her.

Moss Has Been Accused of Cheating on Crawley

At the time of their split, E! News reported Moss had been having an affair and Crawley had “seen proof.”

The outlet reported insiders claimed he was cheating with a woman he had known since 2019.

“Multiple people have told Clare that Dale was parading around NYC with this girl,” they reported a source saying. “Clare would confront him about his relationship and tried to question him about it, but he would always deny it.”

Yet, a “source close to Moss” denied rumors of an affair, saying “Dale was faithful to Clare throughout their entire relationship. He is committed to staying on good terms with Clare and has nothing but love and respect for her.” They claimed his rumored secret girlfriend was a friend who was helping him apartment hunt for a home to live in with Crawley.

