Did Clare Crawley & Dale Moss Break up? Here’s What We Know

Rumors that Clare Crawley and Dale Moss have split are running wild after the two weren’t together for Dale’s birthday on September 24, 2021.

The couple, who met and got engaged on Clare’s season of “The Bachelorette,” broke up briefly after the holidays in 2020. However, they rekindled their love earlier in 2021, and have been inseparable ever since. In fact, Clare even started wearing her engagement ring again — and things looked like they were progressing nicely.

Following Dale’s birthday celebrations in New York City, he took to Instagram to share some photos of his night out. He also posted a few things on his Instagram Stories from people wishing him a happy birthday. The one thing completely missing from all of Dale’s posts? Clare. In fact, he didn’t even mention Clare in his birthday caption.

“At 33, God has been good to me! Can’t say thank you enough for all the birthday wishes and the many amazing people God has and will continue to put in my life. Beyond grateful,” Dale wrote. Clare didn’t like the post, nor did she comment on it.

Now, many fans seem convinced that Clare and Dale have split.

Here’s what you need to know:

Dale & Clare Haven’t Posted Anything Together Since September 10, 2021

On September 9, 2021, Clare and Dale attended the U.S. Open where they met up with “Bachelorette” Katie Thurston and her fiance, Blake Moynes. The foursome posed for a photo, and both Clare and Dale shared that photo on their respective Instagram accounts. Things looked fairly normal at the time, but it seems that something may have happened in the time since.

This is the last post that Clare shared on her Instagram account. She did, however, take to her Instagram Stories to share a post about trust in a relationship, which led some people to believe that something was up. Meanwhile, Dale has been fairly active on the social media site. Fans took to Reddit to speculate about what could be going on between Clare and Dale, and most think that the two have split.

“I was wondering – the last story Clare posted was from another account and was all about trust in a relationship. It seemed super ominous,” one Redditor commented on a thread about the rumored split.

“He reposted all this birthday stuff and she is nowhere, and she hasn’t posted anything… I think they’re broken up,” added another.

“Her friend tagged her in a post at home. There is no way they are still together. They are not the type to celebrate birthdays apart,” wrote a third.

Some Fans Are Wondering if Clare’s Mother May Have Taken a Turn for the Worse

Clare’s mother has been in a nursing home since being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease & dementia. Back in May 2021, Clare shared a sweet tribute to her mom in honor of Mother’s Day.

“Sometimes it’s too hard to put it into words, the gravity of the hole that Alzheimer’s and dementia has left us with. Names may not be remembered, and memories fade away, but one thing it will NEVER take away is the love between a mother and a daughter,” the captioned of the post read.

Some Redditors have been wondering if Clare is in California with her mom, whose health has been a concern for a while now.

“Just commenting to say she was wearing her engagement ring 6 days ago … but I’m thinking maybe her mom isn’t doing well as she’s back in CA and has been quiet on social media,” one Redditor pointed out.

“The only reason I can think of that she’s not with him or posting on his birthday other than a break up is something with her mom. I hope not,” added another.

