Are Clare Crawley & Dale Moss Planning a Wedding?

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss appear to have rekindled their love after splitting up for a short while after the holidays. The couple, who got engaged on “The Bachelorette” after Crawley decided to end her season early, has been posting photos and videos together as if a break-up never even happened.

“We’ve never hid throughout this entire time that we’ve been around each other. We are definitely taking time, and we’re spending time together. Clare and I, we’re in a good place. When the time is right we will definitely talk about all those things. For right now, we’re just focused on one another,” Moss said in an interview on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast back in April.

“We’re just in a good place and just like with any relationship, we’re just working through things and supporting one another and just taking it as it comes,” Moss added.

On July 6, 2021, Us Weekly published an article in which a source confirmed that Crawley and Moss are not only back together, but that they two are indeed engaged again.

“They’re engaged but still are working on building a solid relationship,” a source told the outlet, later adding, “they’re still working on some issues they have to overcome but it’s not like they make it known. They’re more private when it comes to their issues. The good thing is that they’re happy together and enjoying this time as an engaged couple. They love each other very much and care for each other.”

So, are Crawley and Moss ready to get married? Here’s what you need to know:

Crawley & Moss Are Taking Things Slow & Aren’t Ready to Get Married Just Yet

About one year ago, Crawley met Moss for the very first time. Although their relationship has been a bit bumpy over the past 11 months or so, the two appear to be on a good path forward.

That doesn’t mean, however, that they are looking to get married. Sure, Crawley would like to settle down and start a family — that’s one of the reasons that she went on “The Bachelorette,” but Us Weekly’s source said that there’s no rush to wed.

“They’ve discussed future plans but aren’t necessarily wedding planning. They aren’t rushing to tie the knot,” the source explained.

Crawley Has Been Spending a lot of Time in New York With Moss, but Still Has Her Place in California

If you follow Crawley and Moss on social media, you’ve probably noticed that they’ve been posting photos and videos of packing boxes. Moss finally found a new place in the Big Apple and Crawley has been helping him get situated. According to the New York Post, Moss has been looking for a new place to call home since getting engaged last year.

And while Clare has been spending a great deal of time on the east coast with her man, the two don’t officially live together.

As for what’s to come, Us Weekly’s source states that the two plan on doing some traveling together this summer.

