How Many Times Has Clare Crawley Been Engaged?

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss have ended their engagement. While many Bachelor Nation fans were hopeful that this relationship was going to work out for Crawley — who ended her season of The Bachelorette early because she was 100 percent convinced that Moss was “the one” — others had a feeling that it was only a matter of time.

Crawley has been around the Bachelor Nation franchises for about six years now, first stepping on to the scene (read: out of a limo) on Juan Pablo Galavis’ season of The Bachelor. Crawley almost got engaged to Galavis, but he ended up sending her home on the finale (he chose Nikki Ferrell in the end, but the two didn’t get engaged on the show).

Since that time, Crawley has been linked to a few different guys in Bachelor Nation. She has been engaged to two of them; Dale Moss and Benoit Beauséjour-Savard, whom she met while filming Bachelor Winter Games in 2018.

In addition to her two Bachelor-related engagement, Crawley has also dated Zack Kalter (Bachelor in Paradise, 2014), Jared Haibon (briefly on Bachelor in Paradise, 2015), and Christian Rauch (Bachelor Winter Games, 2018).

Clare Crawley & Dale Moss Ended Their Engagement After 6 Months

Crawley and Moss had an instant connection on The Bachelorette. From the moment that Moss stepped out of the limo and greeted Crawley in Palm Springs, the two had a chemistry that couldn’t be denied.

Things between Crawley and Moss escalated quickly, and, eventually, Crawley felt like she didn’t even want to date the other guys who came on the show to meet her. After just four episodes, Crawley decided that she had found her husband-to-be. Moss seemed to agree, and he proposed after a few weeks of dating.

On Tuesday, January 19, Moss confirmed that he and Crawley had split.

“I wanted share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways. We appreciate the love and support we’ve received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time. We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself – something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another,” he wrote in a lengthy Instagram post.

Clare Crawley & Benoit Beauséjour-Savard Ended Their Engagement After 2 Months

Crawley also had an instant connection with Benoit Beauséjour-Savard when she met him on The Bachelor Winter Games back in 2018. However, their seemingly innocent flirting wasn’t enough to hook Crawley, and she started showing interest in Christian Rauch. This caused Beauséjour-Savard to leave the show. Shortly after, Crawley followed suit.

The two reconnected off of television, and ended up getting to know each other better. They started dating, and apparently fell in love. When they went on The Bachelor Winter Games: World Tell All television special, Beauséjour-Savard got down on one knee.

“The first day I met you I didn’t believe in love at first sight. You’re the strongest woman I have ever met in my whole entire life. You never give up on love and this is the best thing about you. And I will never, ever give up on you,” he told Crawley.

“You truly have changed my life because I didn’t even believe in myself. There were so many times I want to throw in the towel and say am I crazy for holding out for something so amazing? But he always has my back and puts up with my crazy. I just love you and I mean it,” Crawley told him at the time.

Two months later, the two announced their split.

“We understand a lot of you have been asking about our relationship since the show, and we wanted to thank you all for the love and respect as we navigated it in real life off camera. We do understand however, having a public engagement on TV kind of changes that. It’s with a heavy heart that we have mutually decided to end our relationship. We think the world of each other, and we were both hoping we could make this work,” read the former couple’s joint statement, according to Marie Claire.

Crawley and Beauséjour-Savard have remained friends.

