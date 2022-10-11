Former ‘Bachelorette’ Accepts Dream Proposal: ‘Easiest YES of My Life’

After trying multiple times to find her Mr. Right on reality television via “The Bachelor” franchise, Clare Crawley has finally connected with the man of her dreams all on her own. The former “Bachelorette” kept her romance with her beau Ryan Dawkins quiet for many months. The relationship is not a secret any longer, though, as he just popped the question and she said yes.

Here’s what you need to know:

Clare Crawley Did Not Hesitate to Accept

On October 10, Crawley shared the exciting news via her Instagram page. The photo showed Dawkins on bended knee while Crawley covered her face in shock. “He has held me in my darkness, loves me through my healing, and we now celebrate the light together!” The former “Bachelorette” star admitted this was “The easiest YES of my life.”

This is not Crawley’s first engagement. However, it seems like it might be the one that finally sticks. As Us Weekly detailed, Crawley first looked for love in front of cameras during Juan Pablo Galavis’ season of “The Bachelor” in 2014. She did not receive his final rose, and subsequently joined the casts of both seasons 1 and 2 of “Bachelor in Paradise” to try again. Crawley also did “Bachelor Winter Games,” and ended that experience with a brief engagement to Benoit Beausejour-Savard.

After a bit of time away from “The Bachelor” franchise, Crawley became “The Bachelorette” in 2020. A whirlwind romance with contestant Dale Moss led to an engagement just two weeks into filming, but the relationship was rocky in the real world. After a couple of breakups, Moss and Crawley called it quits for good in September 2021, and she soon met Dawkins. She did not go public with her new beau for quite some time, although it seems a fan spotted Crawley and together at a baseball came in October 2021. It wasn’t until September, however, that she publicly acknowledged Dawkins was her beau and she made it clear she was fully in love.

‘The Bachelorette’ Star Received a Flood of Support

Crawley shared a short video of Dawkins’ proposal in a separate Instagram post. The two had traveled to the RiSE festival over the weekend for their annual lantern release, and that was when Dawkins popped the question. The sweet and romantic moment prompted fans and “Bachelor Nation” veterans to flood the comments section of Crawley’s social media post with congratulatory notes.

“Congratulations to you two cuties! Wish you all the love and happiness you deserve,” wrote Beausejour-Savard.

“I’m crying. Always a huge fan of yours, Clare. I’m delighted you found someone with the same heart as yours,” a fan shared.

“Now HE’S THE ONE. You can just tell. He’s the one. I’m so so happy for you both,” added someone else.

“Why does this feel like your best friend or sister getting her happily ever after!?? Dang Bachelor for making us love @clarecrawley so much! This was beautiful,” another fan declared.

Former “Bachelor” winner Courtney Robertson wrote, “Cheers to a lifetime full of light, laughs & happiness. True love looks gorgeous on you.”