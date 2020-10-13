Benoit Beauséjour-Savard, Clare Crawley’s Ex-Fiancé, Today: Where is He Now?

When Clare Crawley was announced as the next lead of The Bachelorette, her ex-fiancé Benoit Beauséjour-Savard was among the first to congratulate her. (SOME SPOILERS AHEAD, do not read further if you want to avoid them)

Originally appearing on season one of The Bachelorette Canada, Beauséjour-Savard joined members of Bachelor Nation from around the world for Bachelor Winter Games in February 2018. Bachelor Nation favorites participated in winter sports as they pursued a chance at love. It was here that Beauséjour-Savard and Crawley first met.

Despite an initial attraction, Beauséjour-Savard left while Crawley pursued a relationship with Christian Rauch. However, Beauséjour-Savard texted Crawley after filming concluded to check in on her. They revealed they were a couple on World Tells All, where Beauséjour-Savard got on one knee.

Their engagement was short-lived as they announced in a joint statement through since-deleted Instagram posts that they were no longer dating. The statement read, in part, “It’s with a heavy heart that we have mutually decided to end our relationship,” according to E! News. It continued, “Just know there are no negative feelings here, we are simply two people who believed in love, and were open enough to give it a chance.”

Beauséjour-Savard would give love another chance, traveling to Mexico for Bachelor in Paradise season 5. He left the show single, telling Flare Magazine that he was not over Crawley yet and shouldn’t have gone.

What is Beauséjour-Savard up to today? Here’s what you need to know:

He Is Supportive of Crawley as ‘Bachelorette’

After Crawley was announced as the new lead for The Bachelorette in March, Beauséjour-Savard took to Instagram to declare that Crawley would be the best Bachelorette ever. Captioning a photo of himself leaning against Crawley smiling, he wrote, “She is smart, fun, strong, knows what she wants and most importantly, she will call out the guys messing around!!”

This isn’t the first time Beauséjour-Savard and Crawley have expressed their support for one another. As E! News reported on their joint statement during their breakup, they wrote, “We still care for each other very deeply (That is why no hate or disrespectful comments will be tolerated about the other.)”

Most recently, Beauséjour-Savard was seen filming with Crawley in March, likely for her upcoming season of The Bachelorette. Cosmopolitan reported on reddit users who were able to obtain photographic evidence.

With the coronavirus delaying production and rumors swirling of Tayshia Adams replacing Crawley, it remains to be seen if the footage will be used.

He Still Lives in Montréal

Beauséjour-Savard still resides in Montréal.

When American audiences first met the fluent French speaker, he was joining an impressive lineup of Canadian representation throughout Bachelor Nation. Included among them are Kaitlyn Bristowe, Vanessa Grimaldi and fellow-castmate on The Bachelorette Canada, Kevin Wendt. Along with Wendt, he represented Canada while filming Bachelor Winter Games.

A native of the city, he often posts pictures joined by his brother and his mother. With a fairly established career in the area, it seems unlikely he would permanently relocate. He is also a Montreal Impact soccer fan, as showcased on his Instagram.

He recently left Canada for a trip to South Africa. Throughout February of this year, he traveled to beaches, went on hikes and even went bungee jumping.

He Is a Director of Restaurants and Banquets

Since November 2019, Beauséjour-Savard has served as the Directeur des Restaurants et Banquets at the Hotel Place d’Armes per LinkedIn. Translated, his title is Director of Restaurants and Banquets. This encompasses Hotel Place d’Armes’ food and dining options, including Brasserie 701, Kyo Bar Japonais and Terrasse Place d’Armes. Prior to this position, he served as the Maître d’hôtel for Brasserie 701 for nearly six years, following nine months as the Directeur de la Restauration for Hotel Mortagne.

He attended the École des sciences de la gestion, or the School of Management, located in Montréal. He graduated with a degree in hotel and restaurant management in 2013, according to his LinkedIn.

