Is Clare Crawley Still in Love With Dale Moss?

Clare Crawley has reunited with Dale Moss a few days ago. The two have been spending some quality time together in Florida, one month after they announced their split on social media. The reunion was fairly surprising, given the drama surrounding their failed engagement, including cheating rumors that surrounded Moss fairly early on.

Crawley claims she was blindsided by Moss’ decision to end their relationship, finding out the news when Moss posted it on Instagram.

Now, fans are left wondering if Crawley is ready to forgive Moss and give her relationship with him another try. An unnamed source told Us Weekly that Crawley never got over Moss and that she still loves him.

“Her love for Dale didn’t just disappear overnight. She still has strong feelings for him. Once she falls in love, she falls hard,” the source shared.

Clare Crawley & Dale Moss’ Relationship May Not Work if They Aren’t on the Same Page

Although Moss, 32, never revealed why he broke things off with Crawley, 39, fans presumed that he just wasn’t ready to settle down and have a family. This is something that Crawley longs for — and she hasn’t been shy about it.

“She is someone who wants to get married and have kids like tomorrow. She’s not gonna give up on love,” the source told Us Weekly.

Just last month, a source told People Magazine that marriage and kids weren’t something on Moss’ 2021 to-do list.

“Dale wasn’t ready for marriage and kids. He did have feelings for Clare but he wasn’t on the same page as her,” the source explained. “Things only got tougher after the show when they had to start making big life decisions.”

It’s entirely possible that Moss got cold feet and perhaps, now, he’s coming around. Only time will tell with these two.

Clare Crawley & Dale Moss Don’t Seem to Be Hiding Their Reunion Anymore

The former couple may have been thinking they could sneak away to Florida for a few days without people noticing, but the cat was out of the bag thanks to fans who spotted the two and filmed them with a cell phone camera. From then on, people had been snapping photos and videos of Crawley and Moss and sending them over to TMZ and Reality Steve.

There was a point over the past couple of days that Crawley and Moss didn’t really do much to hide the fact that they were together. For example, they both shared photos of their dinners taken at the same time, at the same restaurant, on their respective Instagram stories.

As previously reported by Heavy, the two both shared the same view from a balcony on Saturday morning, suggesting that they’d spend the night together on Friday.

It’s unclear where the two are headed next or when they will address their very clear reconciliation, but fans have been keeping a close eye on Crawley and Moss’ respective social media accounts for the next update.

