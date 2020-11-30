Clare Crawley Speaks Out Against Internet Trolls & Haters

Clare Crawley would like to reintroduce herself with a message for her fans and haters alike: she is just like you. The former Bachelorette took to Instagram in an honest post about dealing with the negativity she has received since becoming the franchise’s lead.

“Hi. It’s me, Clare,” wrote the 39-year-old. “Not Clare that you have seen edited on your television or social media squares. But the human one with feelings, insecurities, emotions, and a normal life just like you.”

The Sacramento-based hairstylist issued a reminder that like everyone else she is “going through things, big and small” and has “good days and bad days.”

Crawley has faced backlash for her time on the dating show after choosing to leave the season early engaged to contestant Dale Moss. In an already atypical season amid COVID-19 related production delays, Tayshia Adams stepped in as the lead.

While Crawley tries to “rise above the negativity,” she admits she is “not superhuman.” She said, “So when you choose to pass judgements without knowing someone personally or even something as small as a snide comment, please remember just like you, I am simply trying my best.”

Crawley’s full post read:

“Hi. It’s me, Clare. Not Clare that you have seen edited on your television or social media squares. But the human one with feelings, insecurities, emotions, and a normal life just like you. And just like you, I’m going through things, big and small, that all of us experience at some point or another. Just like some of you I can be shy and awkward or even fighting off my anxiety the best I can that day. There are good days and bad days. Being on reality TV doesn’t exempt me (or any of us) from that. I will always do my best to rise above the negativity and find the positive, but I am not superhuman. So when you choose to pass judgements without knowing someone personally or even something as small as a snide comment, please remember just like you, I am simply trying my best.”

Crawley Thanked Her Followers for Their Warm Response to Her Post

A day after her post, Crawley took to her Instagram Stories to thank her followers for their response. While enjoying a day on the couch with Moss in their pajamas, she said, “It meant everything to me and I wasn’t trying to state the obvious, but I just felt like we all could use a little reminder to have some compassion to everybody.”

While Crawley did not provide specifics, she did remind her followers that everybody is dealing with “things at different magnitudes.” In her own life, Crawley had recently opened up about her mother’s battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

“Essentially everybody just has their stuff that they’re going through and we don’t know from the outside looking in so thank you for the sweet messages, they do mean a lot, I do read them,” she said.

The comment section of Crawley’s post was flooded with positive messages from fans and Bachelor Nation alum alike.

One of those former Bachelor stars, Krystal Nielson, wrote, “Amen mama!!!! We never know what someone is really going through! And so we should show compassion rather than judgment! Just like WE would want from a friend or stranger.”

A fan chimed in, “So well said! I have read a lot of comments and so many are so mean and rude. I never understand how people can be so cruel, especially when they don’t know someone personally.”

Even actress Jennifer Love Hewitt shared the post to her Instagram Story, adding, “Love this and love her! Please be kind to each other. We are all in this together.”

Moss Asked Fans to Dial Back the Hate

Crawley’s post is not the first time the couple has addressed the harassment they’ve received online. Moss posted a video to Instagram a week before his proposal aired in which he asked his followers to think twice before posting hurtful comments online.

“I know in my lowest of lows and my darkest of times, there’s certain things I would never say or do to my worst enemy that I’ve seen all over the Internet to countless people,” Moss said in his approximately eight-and-a-half-minute video. “Literally just as a human being think about your words and the affect they have on the people around you. And also think about what it says about you as a human being if you can project hate and project those things. It’s bothersome. But I think that’s where you can take a look at self and really analyze who really needs to do the work.”

While he does not name Crawley or The Bachelorette, it was likely in her defense as she’s taken the brunt of the criticism.

