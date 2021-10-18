Clare Crawley Spotted With Mystery Man After Dale Moss Split

It looks like Clare Crawley is moving on. The former “Bachelorette” star was spotted out and about in California with a new guy last week, just a short while after she split from her ex-fiance, Dale Moss.

“I’m choosing not to speak right now on the details of my relationship, because at the end of the day anyone can put on an ACT or throw words together to form any narrative they want,” Clare captioned an Instagram post back on September 30, 2021. Days later, a rep for Dale released a statement to Us Weekly.

“Dale and Clare broke up in mid-September when Clare was in New York City spending time with him,” the spokesperson said, adding that Dale hadn’t been able to get in touch with his now-ex because she “blocked” him.

While things may seem very new, Clare was seen shopping with a mystery guy, thanks to some photos supplied by the Bachelor Nation Scoop Instagram account via Instagram Stories. Another video, which can be seen on Reddit here, showed Clare in a car with — presumably — the same guy.

Here’s what you need to know:

Clare & the Mystery Man Appeared to Be on a Date

Although Clare has not yet gone public with this new guy, she appeared to be having a good time on a date at the Giants/Dodgers game on October 14, 2021.

“Clare [plus] a guy sighting. Last night at the Giants/Dodgers game. She wasn’t stoked about the photo taking, but they were definitely on a date. He was cuddly and putting his arm around her waist and what not,” an anonymous social media user explained, sharing two photos of Clare and the mystery guy inside the Giants team store at Oracle Park.

“She called him Ryan, I think. Could have been Bryan. I didn’t recognize him,” the source added. A quick peek at the people Clare follows with the name “Ryan” or “Brian” kicks back Mascot Sports CEO Ryan Dawkins, which may be a recent follow. According to the company’s website, Ryan is a former athlete “who lives in Oakland, California, with his daughters.”

In another video shared by Bachelor Nation Scoop, Clare could be seen riding in a convertible with the mystery guy.

Interestingly, some Redditors think that Clare’s mystery guy used to play for the Giants.

“She started following this guy from SF Giants a few days ago. Per her stories, she was at a Giants game yesterday. SF is about a 2 hr car ride from Sacramento. What seemed interesting was that she appeared to hide the fact that she was following him by following about 20 other accounts the next day. It is exactly the sort of thing I would do, to throw people off my scent,” one Redditor commented on a thread.

“Based on my limited sleuthing capabilities, it looks like she is seeing an ex-SF Giants player,” added another.

Clare Has Not Deleted Her Photos With Dale…Yet

While things appear to be over for good between Clare and Dale, she has not deleted any of their photos from her Instagram feed.

Back on July 28, 2021, Clare and Dale celebrated their one-year anniversary. “Happy ONE YEAR Anniversary love!!” Clare captioned a video compilation of their adventures over the past year. That post is still live on Clare’s feed.

Meanwhile, Dale hasn’t deleted any photos from his Instagram feed either. He also posted a sweet message to Clare on their anniversary.

“It’s the moments that nobody sees that make life and our love so special. The most beautiful thing is that those are the moments only we will carry forever. When we first met I knew god’s hand was at work but I could have never imagined the journey he had in store for us. Love you with all my heart,” he captioned a sweet pic of himself and Clare kissing.

It’s unknown why Clare and Dale broke up.

