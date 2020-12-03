Clare Crawley Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Clare Crawley starred in season 16 of the Bachelorette. Crawley starred on the first few episodes of the latest season until she decided to leave. The 39-year-old fell head over heels in love with contestant Dale Moss. Moss proposed to Crawley, and the two have been happily engaged ever since.

Crawley has been apart of Bachelor nation since 2014, and she’s appeared on four different seasons of the Bachelor franchise. Clare Crawley has an estimated net worth of $800,000, according to BioWikis. So, how did Crawley make her money? Here’s what you need to know about Clare Crawley’s net worth:

1. Crawley Starred as the ‘Bachelorette’

ABC announced Crawley would be the newest Bachelorette earlier this year on March 2. Production was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Crawley’s season debuted on October 13. Crawley chose to leave her role as the Bachelorette to live happily ever after with contestant Dale Moss, and fan favorite Tayshia Adams to replaced her.

ABC hasn’t specified the exact amount that both Crawley and Adams have made, but other Bachelor nation stars have revealed their salary. Bachelor expert Amy Kaufman noted that it’s, “incredibly rare for someone to make less than six figures,” in her 2018 book Bachelor Nation. Sean Lowe starred in season 17 of the Bachelor in 2013, and he made between $75,000 to $90,000, according to Cosmopolitan.

Right before Lowe became the Bachelor, he appeared on fan favorite Emily Maynard’s season of the Bachelorette in 2012. Maynard made $250,000 for her season filmed in her home state of North Carolina, according to Hollywood Life. Eight years later, it’s speculated Crawley made somewhere around that amount due to the added riskiness with the COVID-19 pandemic.

2. Crawley Has Been on Other ‘Bachelor’ Franchise Shows

Before Crawley was the Bachelorette, she had appeared on four Bachelor franchise shows. Crawley made her reality tv debut on the Bachelor season 18 with Juan Pablo in 2014. Crawley made it to Pablo’s final two contestants, but Pablo ultimately chose Nikki Ferrell as his winner. When Pablo let Crawley go, she famously told him off saying, “I lost respect for you, because I’ll tell you what. I thought I knew what kinda man you were? What you just made me go through? I would never want my children having a father like you.”

Crawley didn’t make any money on the Bachelor, since contestants didn’t get paid, but the Bachelor was far from her last stop. The 39-year-old Bachelorette most recently competed on the Bachelor Winter Games and had a short-term engagement. Crawley also appeared on two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise, and contestants do get paid.

Salaries for each contestant varies, according to Reality Steve. Some get paid, “per day they are there” and some get paid “per episode they’re on,” while others get paid “a flat rate,” according to Reality Steve. The Bachelor expert estimated that Crawley made between $7,000 to $15,000 per season.

3. When She’s Not Filming, She’s Working

Like many Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants, Crawley had a career before appearing on the show in 2014. Crawley has been a hairstylist for over ten years. She posted a celebratory post on her https://www.instagram.com/p/BxAXNsgAcTz/?utm_source=ig_embed and wrote, “Well, here we are years later, and I’m still obsessed with my job and surrounded by some of the most amazing clients and friends ever!”

Hairstylists make an average annual salary of $30,000, according to ZipRecruiter. Crawley currently works at De Facto Salon in Sacramento, California. The salon charges average rates for hairstyles, including $65 for a lady’s cut, $70 for a color retouch, $115 for partial coloring, and $185 for full coloring – and that doesn’t include tips, according to its website.

Crawley took a break from the salon while filming, but she has since returned. Her booking page reads, “Clare Crawley is now taking color clients at De Facto Salon in East Sacramento,” and clients can email to schedule an appointment.

4. Crawley Makes Money From Paid Promotions

Crawley is following in the footsteps of many other Bachelor alumni. Over the years, Crawley has become a Bachelor nation constant, and that comes with some perks. Crawley has a significant social media following, with 1 million followers on Instagram and 129,000 followers on Twitter. With such a strong social following, she makes for the perfect promo.

Although Crawley hasn’t specified how much money she makes per post, she has worked with quite a few major brands. Some of her collabs include Tempur-Pedic, Care/of vitamins, Greenies (dog dental chews), HelloFresh, and more.

5. Crawley Could Make Money From Her Wedding

If Crawley and Moss decide to let ABC air their wedding, it’s another source of income for the couple. Crawley and Moss haven’t clarified if they’ve chosen to go the televised route. The amount of money could vary, but Bachelor alumni have made some serious money from the event.

When Bachelorette OGs Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter tied the know on a televised ceremony in 2003, they were the first to do so. The three-episode special brought in over 17 million viewers, according to E! ABC also paid the two $1 million for the special, per E!

READ NEXT: Tayshia Adams Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

