Fans Think Clare Crawley Is Hanging Out With Another Guy From Her Season

Clare Crawley has a new partner and crime, and fans are trying to figure out who the mystery guy is. The former “Bachelorette” star took to her Instagram Stories on January 7, 2022,

“Okay, so I know I haven’t shared this with you guys, but I’m on a special hair mission, and I have a partner in crime right now,” Crawley said, sipping a hot beverage while following a brunette-haired guy who was wearing a denim jacket. “Any guesses who it is?” Crawley asked her followers, sharing a close-up of the guy’s back.

Fans took to Reddit to try to figure out who Crawley was hanging out with, though many pretty much agreed that this was more likely a business partnership than something romantic. Nevertheless, the guesses have been rolling in, and many people seem curious about who Crawley is with — and what she might be doing.

So far, people have guessed Crawley’s ex, Dale Moss, and two guys from Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette”; Justin Glaze and Greg Grippo. However, there seems to be one guess that’s taken the lead, and that’s someone from Crawley’s season of the show: Blake Monar.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Spotted Monar Wearing the Same Denim Jacket in Other Photos

A few internet sleuths were able to guess that Crawley’s “partner in crime” was Blake Monar thanks to other photos of him appearing to be wearing the same fleece-lined denim jacket.

Another giveaway? Monar is actually in the hair business. According to his LinkedIn, Monar has served as the president and CEO of Statum Style since 2016.

“Statum Style is an all-natural premium grooming company dedicated to providing timeless looks and promoting individuality and security in your own skin,” reads the company’s description. As for why he may have teamed up with Crawley, well, she is a hairstylist.

It’s entirely possible, of course, that Crawley teamed up with someone else for this hair project, especially because she lives in Sacramento, California, and Monar lives in the greater Phoenix area. Regardless, some fans are pretty convinced.

“It’s Blake Monar [y’all],” one Redditor commented on the thread.

“[Blake is] in the hairstyling business., and I don’t think Claire would have asked ‘guess who it is’ if [it] wasn’t someone from BN, it’s [her] biggest audience,” added another.

“It’s Blake Monar,” a third person wrote.

“Definitely him! He also thanked her a month ago for her support of his business, so while I think it is more of a friendly/professional nature, I am here for it regardless,” an Instagram user commented on a post about the mystery guy.

Crawley Is Rumored to Be Dating Jeff Dye

Although Crawley hasn’t gone public with any relationship since her (second) split from her “Bachelorette” season pick, Dale Moss, she was most recently linked to Jeff Dye. According to Us Weekly, the two were just getting to know each other before the holidays.

“She was set up with Jeff since they have mutual friends,” a source told the outlet. “Clare agreed to go on the date because she thought he was handsome,” the source added.

It’s unknown if Crawley and Dye are still an item, but it doesn’t seem like she’s got a romantic connection with the mystery man in her IG Stories.

“Guys, her previous slide says it’s work related. She’s not asking to guess who she’s dating,” one Redditor commented on the thread.

“Lol that’s probably a friend of hers from the franchise. I doubt she’d post someone she’s dating until they get married. Glad my girl is going out and enjoying life,” another Reddit comment read.

“Clare would not post a new man on IG cause she knows BN is toxic af. That’s definitely someone who she’s doing business with. His name was already revealed in the comments,” a third person wrote.

READ NEXT: Did Dale Moss Cheat on Clare Crawley With Abigail Heringer?