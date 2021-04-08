Clare Crawley Makes 2 Big Changes on the Heels of Dale Moss Reunion

Clare Crawley has made some big changes to her Instagram account in recent weeks.

The former Bachelorette star has been spending a great deal of time with her season pick, Dale Moss, after the two split just after the holidays. In February, the two were spotted spending time in Florida together, according to Us Weekly. While there were reports that they weren’t back together, things seemed to be heading in that direction.

While Clare and Dale chose not to post anything “official” on their respective Instagram accounts, they were checking in at the same places and posting photos from the same restaurants on-and-off for a few weeks.

On Wednesday, April 7, however, Dale shared a selfie of him and Clare on his Instagram Story for the first time since before their split. He tagged Clare in the photo as the two leaned into each other while holding Starbucks cups. According to People magazine, the on-again couple may have been doing some “apartment hunting” while in the Big Apple. It’s unclear if Dale is looking for a new place (he was previously working with a real estate agent and supposedly wanting to move), or if Clare will be moving from the west coast to Manhattan sometime soon.

Additionally, Clare has made a couple of big changes to her Instagram account in recent times — and all signs point to her and Dale being 100 percent back together.

Here’s what you need to know:

Clare & Dale Both Have Deleted Their Break-up Posts From Instagram

Clare and Dale had both posted about their split on their respective Instagram accounts earlier this year.

“I wanted share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways. We appreciate the love and support we’ve received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time. We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself – something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another,” Dale’s now-deleted post read.

“I was made aware of a ‘mutual’ statement at the same time you all were, so I’ve needed some time to really digest this. Speaking for myself, my intentions with this relationship have always been very clear, so the truth is, I am crushed,” Clare’s post read in part. It has also since been deleted from her account.

Clare and Dale never ended up deleting any of the photos they posted together, and they are all still up on both of their accounts.

Clare & Dale Follow Each Other on Instagram Again

After a few weeks of not following each other, Clare and Dale have re-followed each other on Instagram. In addition, they have now both appeared in each others Instagram Stories as if nothing bad ever happened between them.

Neither Clare nor Dale have addressed the fact that they’re clearly back together again, but they’ve sort of just eased into letting fans know that it’s happened — and it’s continuing to happen.

On Wednesday, April 7, Clare shared a video of Dale attempting to fix her hair extensions. She also shared a video of her tossing her hair extensions at Dale while he was standing in the kitchen.

READ NEXT: How Many Times Has Clare Crawley Been Engaged?