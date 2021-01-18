Clare Crawley’s Instagram Caption Could Be a Hint About Her Relationship

It’s been more than a week now, and fans of The Bachelorette are wondering what’s really going on between Clare Crawley and Dale Moss.

As previously reported by Heavy, rumors that the two had split following some kind of rift between Crawley and Moss’ cousin took the internet by storm. Since then, Bachelor fan accounts and Reddit have been filled with all kinds of speculation about Crawley and Moss.

Moss has been somewhat active on social media, but he and Crawley haven’t posted anything together since the rumors first started. Crawley has also been using Instagram, albeit much more infrequently than usual, and, likewise, Moss has not come up in conversation or showed up in any capacity. The absence, of course, is only fueling split rumors.

Heavy reached out to Crawley’s contact for comment and has not heard back.

Here’s what you need to know:

Clare Crawley Recently Admitted She Was Having a ‘Hard Day’

Crawley’s very last post on Instagram was uploaded on January 14. She captured a special moment between her and her mom, who has been battling Alzheimer’s disease and living in a care facility. Crawley was unable to see her mom for much of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but she has been able to see her “in person” in recent months.

In the photo, Crawley is holding her mom’s hand, which is covered in a purple glove.

“Today I couldn’t hide my hard day. A mother always knows. Without saying a word, she reached in her pocket and pulled out this tissue and just squeezed my hand,” Crawley captioned the photo. Her mom is holding a tissue in her other hand.

Several fans and other members of Bachelor Nation took to the comments section to send Crawley love. Noticeably missing from the “likes” and the comments was Moss.

This isn’t the only time that Crawley has been active on social media over the past week. She took to her Instagram stories for a couple of brief videos of herself getting into what looked like a sauna or a salt room for some self-care. Those posts have expired and she hasn’t updated her account since.

Clare Crawley & Dale Moss Have Not Deleted all of Their Social Media Photos Showing Them Together, Contrary to Reports

Since these Bachelor fan accounts have been on high alert, several media outlets have also shared some speculation on Crawley and Moss’ relationship. There have been some reports that Crawley and Moss have deleted photos of each other off of Instagram, but that doesn’t seem to be the case.

Crawley did delete one video and the corresponding reel of when she banged her head on the ceiling when Moss picked her up. That video is no where to be found on Instagram. However, other photos and videos of happy times between Crawley and Moss are still up on both of their Instagram accounts. Crawley also still has a few reels, and some of her highlights featuring Moss.

There are also some people claiming that Moss deleted comments off of Crawley’s photos. While he may have done so on one or two photos, many of his love-filled comments still appear on Crawley’s feed.

