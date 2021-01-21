Clare Crawley Says She’s ‘Crushed’ in First Statement Post Dale Moss Split

Clare Crawley has released a statement following her split from Dale Moss. The Bachelorette star took to Instagram on Thursday morning to share her feelings on what happened with Moss, addressing her fans for the first time about her failed engagement.

“I was made aware of a ‘mutual’ statement at the same time you all were, so I’ve needed some time to really digest this. Speaking for myself, my intentions with this relationship have always been very clear, so the truth is, I am crushed,” Crawley began, in a lengthy Instagram post.

“This was not what I expected or hoped for and am still trying to process this. 2020 was one hell of a year, with COVID, battling severe anxiety post-show, balancing a public new relationship, all while slowly losing my mother. It hasn’t been ideal circumstances, but that is life, right? I have been looking forward to the light at the end of the tunnel. Our relationship was not perfect, but I can say that I was genuinely invested with all of my heart. I may not have all the answers, but I do know this – I will continue to show up, stand by my word, and be committed to love,” she concluded, signing with an “xo.”

More than 79,000 people liked the post in the first hour it was live. While she is sure to receive a ton of support from family, friends, and fans, she turned off commenting on the post.

Here’s what you need to know:

Dale Moss Released a Statement About the Split Earlier in the Week

Shortly after a few news outlets reported that Moss and Crawley were “taking some time off,” Moss took to Instagram to release a statement, confirming that he and Crawley had ended their engagement.

“I wanted share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways. We appreciate the love and support we’ve received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time. We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself – something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another,” he wrote in a lengthy Instagram post.

Moss has been active on social media since announcing his split. He’s been in New York City for a few days, and has shared some photos and videos of his time in the Big Apple throughout the week.

Dale Moss Told a Paparazzo That He & Clare Crawley ‘Will Be Cool’

For those wondering if Dale Moss and Clare Crawley had an amicable split, Moss seemed to imply that they did. Now, however, after reading Crawley’s statement, that doesn’t actually seem to be the case.

“Obviously, it’s not the greatest situation, but Clare and I have a lot of love for each other and this is the healthiest thing for us right now,” Moss said in a video posted by Page Six.

When he was asked if he and Crawley would continue to be friends, Moss answered confidently.

“Yeah. Clare and I will be cool,” he said.