Former ‘Bachelorette’ Star Teases Possible Franchise Return

“Bachelor Nation” relies on casting people who are interested in appearing on multiple shows within the franchise, and one repeat former contestant has just teased a possible return to reality television. Leads for both “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” rely on contestants from the prior season, and “Bachelor in Paradise” is typically made up entirely of former contestants. Could a former series lead be considering yet another televised journey to find love? Clare Crawley seems to hint at the possibility.

Here’s what you need to know:

Crawley Says She Has Been Contacted

On June 15, Crawley invited her Instagram followers to ask questions she could answer later. Her initial invitation for questions was regarding a tattoo removal she is having done. However, questions on other topics popped up as well, and the former “Bachelorette” chose a few to address. One fan asked, “Have you been asked to do more bachelor/bachelorette shows?” Crawley did not say a word in response to this one. Rather, she nodded her head and smiled knowingly.

Could that mean Crawley might pop up on season 8 of “Bachelor in Paradise”? That is filming in Mexico right now, and it is structured to have people added to the cast at various times throughout filming. If she were going to do this upcoming season, though, it seems likely she would already be in Mexico quarantining ahead of hitting the beach. Based on her response, it seems Crawley has not entirely ruled out the possibility of doing another season of a “Bachelor Nation” show at some point, even if it is not in her immediate future.

Another Appearance Would Definitely Generate Buzz

If Crawley were to join “Bachelor in Paradise” at some point, whether it be season 8 or later down the road, she would not be the first lead to do so. Last summer, former “Bachelorette” Becca Kufrin showed up during filming and she actually found love. Kufrin recently proposed to her beau from the beach, Thomas Jacobs, and she seems confident this third “Bachelor Nation” engagement is the one.

Crawley, however, has already done “Bachelor in Paradise,” prior to being “The Bachelorette.” As E! News detailed, Crawley first joined season 18 of “The Bachelor” with Juan Pablo Galavis. She was the runner-up, and she did both seasons 1 and 2 of “Bachelor in Paradise.” Crawley seemed to find love on “The Bachelor Winter Games” in 2918, with an engagement to Benoit Beausejour-Savard, but that relationship ended a few months later. Fast forward to March 2020, and Crawley became as “The Bachelorette” for season 16. As fans remember, she was caught up in a whirlwind romance with contestant Dale Moss. She quit the show two weeks into filming when she got engaged to Moss. Their relationship was an intense one as they split, reconciled, got engaged again, and split a final time.

It seems “Bachelor Nation” fans have mixed emotions regarding the possibility Crawley could join another franchise season. “Apparently an unpopular opinion but I would love Clare back on my screen in one way or another, shes just too good of tv to me,” one person noted on Reddit. “I cannot,” someone else simply declared. “After all these failed bachelor stints, she should be 100% confident knowing she will NOT find love during the process and she does NOT trust the process,” a third Redditor noted. “Maybe one redemption round before we really throw in the clare towel,” another person suggested of the “Bachelor in Paradise” possibility. How close to returning to reality television is Crawley? She was certainly teasing her fans in this instance, but it seems it’s not a hard no.