Clare Crawley Shares Life Update as Dale Moss & Abigail Heringer Rumors Continue

Clare Crawley hasn’t had the easiest couple of weeks. On September 30, 2021, the former “Bachelorette” star revealed that her mom, Lilia, had been placed in hospice care following a tough battle with dementia.

In that same post, Clare shared that she wasn’t going to comment on the status of her relationship with Dale Moss — the two broke up, according to Us Weekly. There have been rumors that Dale hooked up with someone in Bachelor Nation — maybe when he and Clare were previously on a break — thanks to a blind sent in to popular Instagram account DeuxMoi.

As rumors have reached a fever pitch, Clare provided a bit of an update on her life and what she’s been going through. On October 2, 2021, she took to her Instagram Stories to share that update with her fans.

“It takes a lot to bring me to my knees,” Clare wrote. “But damn this week has pushed me to that point. One thing I refuse to do though, is stay down. I’ll be dammed [sic] if I let it all take me out, so, amidst all [of] this, I’m taking steps, even if [they] are small. I will feed myself the right food, drink some water, and handle it the best I know how,” she added.

Warning: Mild ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ spoilers below.

Here’s what you need to know:

Clare Tagged Abigail in Her Instagram Post, Sending the Internet Into a Frenzy

“I’m choosing not to speak right now on the details of my relationship, because at the end of the day anyone can put on an ACT or throw words together to form any narrative they want. What I will speak on is emotionally and physically I’m going through a lot with healing from my recent surgery still, and my mother being placed on hospice care now,” Clare captioned an Instagram post.

However, it’s what Clare wrote at the end of her post — and whom she apparently tagged in the post — that caused a stir. “I am just thankful for the people in my life who offer genuine unconditional love with no personal gain, and stand by me through thick and thin. ESPECIALLY WHEN THE CAMERAS ARE OFF with no accolades. Actions speak for themselves,” Clare wrote. She also tagged Abigail Heringer in her post, according to The Sun. The tag was later removed.

From there, Reddit sleuths were on the case, and many were able to put two and two together; the DeuxMoi blind appeared to be about Dale — and Clare’s tag linked him to Abigail.

As for what might have happened between Dale and Abigail, that seems to still be fuzzy at this point. A source told Us Weekly that the two met one another but never hooked up. However, someone sent an anonymous tip to NotSkinnyButNotFat’s Amanda Hirsch, claiming that Dale and Abigail had previously kissed.

Abigail Has Been Spending Time With Noah Erb Post-‘Bachelor in Paradise’

Abigail is on the current season of “Bachelor in Paradise,” which will wrap on October 5, 2021. The reality star, who was first introduced to Bachelor Nation on Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor,” has spent almost the whole season getting to know Noah Erb. The two broke up during the September 28, 2021, episode, with Noah telling Abigail that he just wasn’t sure that she was his person.

The two have been spotted together post-“Paradise,” however, and appear to be back on. This past week, Noah shared an Instagram Story of himself driving a car, and Abigail could be heard giggling in the background, for example. The two were also spotted in a coffee shop together, and Reality Steve tweeted out the picture proof.

Beyond that, however, Abigail has not publicly commented on the rumors that she and Dale may have hooked up. Dale has also not spoken out about the rumors — or about his apparent split from Clare.

Someone who has spoken out — apparently? Bennett Jordan. He shared a video of himself and Dale on his Instagram Stories with the following caption, “Dale is a stud through and through, and it’s crazy to think how much we’ve been through in the last year. We both come from humble backgrounds, and have worked so hard to get to where we are today. I’ve never lied to you about anything, and I hope you know that I’m only besties with the real ones at this point.” You can see the post on Reddit here.

READ NEXT: How Did Dale Moss & Abigail Heringer Meet?