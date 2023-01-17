How Clare Crawley’s Mom Helped Choose Her Wedding Dress

Clare Crawley is engaged to Ryan Dawkins and the couple has already started to plan their wedding. Crawley and Dawkins are hoping to get married in 2023.

“I’m not getting any younger, but I don’t know. We haven’t really talked about it. Obviously, I’m thinking 2023,” Crawley told Us Weekly in October 2022. “I wasn’t even in a rush to get engaged. I thought as long as I found my person, I’m happy,” she explained.

Although the former “Bachelorette” star hasn’t shared too many details about her upcoming nuptials, she has chosen her wedding dress — with the help of her mom.

In an emotional post shared on her Instagram Stories on January 13, 2023, Crawley visited with her mom, Lilia, and showed her some dress options.

“Tonight I shared. videos with my mama of me trying on wedding dresses. Such a special moment for us. She also loved the one that was my favorite so it looks like we have a winner,” Crawley captioned the video of her and her mom’s hands.

Here’s what you need to know:

Crawley Has Been Trying to Include Her Mom in the Wedding Planning Process When She Can

Crawley’s mom lives in an assisted living facility due to her need for round the clock supervision and care.

On the premiere of her season of “The Bachelorette,” Crawley opened up about her mom’s health, which has been in a decline for years. Crawley’s mom has been battling Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

In May 2020, ahead of her “Bachelorette” quarantine, Crawley shared a photo with her mom.

“This was the last time I got to hug my mom before quarantine. She had fallen and split her nose open + had two black eyes, and I think I slept a total of 2 hours because I was so worried about her. But you wouldn’t be able to tell any of that, because we were so happy just to be able to spend time together,” she captioned the post.

Lilia’s diagnosis prevents her from being able to help in the wedding planning process as many mothers do, but Crawley has found a way to include her mom in her own special way.

Crawley & Dawkins Are Planning to Have 2 Weddings

Crawley’s mom isn’t going to be able to attend a huge wedding bash and could become easily overwhelmed, so the former reality star is planning ahead.

“We want two weddings. I want one because my mom is not able to travel… and to be around a lot of people is overwhelming for her,” she told People magazine, adding that she and Dawkins will do something “small” and “intimate” with Lilia.

“[Ryan] knows how much my mom means to me and how important she is in our lives. He wants her to be there for the wedding, and time is precious and time is limited, so we want one with her — just a small intimate thing,” she added.

Dawkins has been very mindful of Crawley’s mother through the whole engagement to wedding process, she told People. In fact, after the two got engaged, they visited Lilia and Dawkins asked for her blessing. Once receiving it, he got down on one knee again so that Lilia could be involved in the moment.

