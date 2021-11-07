Former ‘Bachelorette’ Star Apologizes for ‘Controversial Opinion’ of Michelle Young

A former “Bachelorette” star is defending himself after he caught some heat for saying that Michelle Young is the “most attractive” star that the show has ever had.

Clay Harbor, who was on Becca Kufrin’s season of “The Bachelorette,” made the statement on social media after watching Michelle on her journey to find love. According to Us Weekly, Clay has since deleted that tweet. However, thanks to Reddit, the original tweet can be seen here.

“Controversial opinion: Michelle is the most attractive ‘Bachelorette’ ever,” the tweet read.

It seems many fans of the show were bothered by Clay’s comment, mostly because he couched it with “controversial opinion.”

Many Fans Felt Clay’s Comment Didn’t Need a Qualifier

While it’s entirely possible that Clay didn’t mean for his comment to be taken the wrong way, his wording tripped a lot of people up.

“Why is this controversial? Just say you think she is the most stunning and leave it at that without a qualification before it. Maybe it is the fact that is Clay and his past tweets, but I feel like controversial should be in air quotes when it comes from him. Beauty is subjective anyway so everyone can have a different personal opinion, Clay’s just hits different,” one Redditor commented on a thread about the tweet.

“Could he have said this in a more backhanded way?” another wrote.

“Controversial opinion: you can compliment a woman without comparing her to other women,” added a third.

“How about: it doesn’t need to be a competition. They’re all attractive, in their own ways. This. Is. Not. A. Competition. But sure. Let’s compare women and make them compete against each other,” a fourth comment read, complete with the eye roll emoji.

Clay Has Since Apologized for His Tweet

Realizing that he upset people with his tweet, Clay not only deleted it, but he also explained himself — and issued an apology.

“Guys, when I said “controversial opinion Michelle is the most beautiful bachelorette” I meant no disrespect. The controversial part is bc there has been so many beautiful women in that spot. (18 I think) Just trying to complement. Apologies if you were offended,” he tweeted.

Clay also responded to people who commented on his tweet.

“You have the right to your opinion! beauty is in the eye of the beholder as they say. She is beautiful and there have been many beautiful leads,” one fan wrote.

“You’re beautiful used to be a compliment,” Clay responded.

Several fans defended Clay on Twitter, saying that he didn’t need to apologize.

“I said the same thing, she is the most beautiful IMO! Don’t feel bad Clay, beauty is in the eye of the beholder and you’re allowed to have an opinion,” one fan tweeted.

“Why are you apologizing…who cares if folks don’t like a Black man saying a Black woman is the most beautiful, that’s their problem not yours,” another tweet read.

