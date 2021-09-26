Meet Clayton Echard’s Bachelor Ladies Ahead of Season 26

The upcoming contestants for the 26th season of “The Bachelor” have been revealed – before the new cycle of “The Bachelorette” has even aired.

In a post shared on Facebook, ABC released photos for the “potential” ladies for the male-led cycle of the rose-filled reality show. In addition, spoiler king “Reality Steve” Carbone dropped the names and some social media information for the cast members.

Here’s what you need to know:

More Than 30 Women Were Teased As Contestants For the Upcoming Season of ‘The Bachelor’

In a post on ABC’s official “Bachelor” Facebook page, photos of more than 30 women were shared with fans. The captions to the slideshow revealed that the cast will be young, with women ranging from age 23 to 33, which is fitting as the rumored “Bachelor” star is just 28-years-old.

The post also included a note that teased that not all of these women will make it to the premiere night limo meet and greets and cocktail party.

“We are giving you an early look at the women who may be on this season of The Bachelor,” the caption to the slideshow read.

The post featured photos of the women as well as their names, ages, and hometowns. Reality Steve also shared the ladies’ names and Instagram handles on his Twitter account.

Here’s a list of the potential ladies for “The Bachelor” Season 26:

Breauna Jade Kading, age 28, San Diego, California

Cassidy Timbrooks, 26, Cave Creek, Arizona

Claire Heilig, 28, Virginia Beach, Virginia

Daria Rose, 24, Baldwin, New York

Eliza Isichei, 25, Berlin, Germany

Elizabeth Corrigan, 32, Highlands Ranch, Colorado

Ency Abedin, 28, Burbank, Califirnia

Gabby Windey, 30, O’Fallon, Illinois

Genevieve Parisi, 26, Rehoboth, Massachusettes

Genevieve Parisi: 26, lives in LA now. Originally from Boston. pic.twitter.com/0Ck2GV0Jy6 — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) September 25, 2021

Hailey Malles, 26, Orlando, Florida

Hunter Haag, 28, Lake Wylie, South Carolina

Ivana Noble, 31, Snellville, Georgia/Enterprise, Alabama

Jane Paik, 33, Los Angeles, California

Jill Chin, 26, Scituate, Rhode Island

Kara Gandy, 30, Cincinatti, Ohio

Kate Gallivan, 32, Clarksville, Tennessee

Kira Mengistu, 32, Greensboro, North Carolina

Lindsay Dobbs, 27, Warner Robins, Georgia

Lindsay Dobbs: 27, Warner Robins, GA but lives in FL. (IG: lindsayraedobbs). Former Miss Teen America Georgia. Is a single mom to daughter Kollier. pic.twitter.com/OBghq43ksY — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) September 25, 2021

Lyndsey Windham, 28, Orange, Texas

Mara Agreat, 32, Cherry Hill, New Jersey

Marlena Wesh, 30, Virginia Beach, Virginia

Melina Nasab, 27, Los Angeles, California

Rachel Recchia, 25, Chicago, Illinois

Rianna Hockaday, 26. Mount Pleasant, Texas

Salley Carson, 26, Greenville, South Carolina

Samantha J, 26, Dayton, Ohio

Sarah Hamrick, 23, Spartanburg, South Carolina

Serene Russell, 26, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Shanae Ankey, 29, Sycamore, Ohio

Sierra Jackson, 26, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Susie Evans, 28, Virginia Beach, Virginia

Teddi Wright, 24, Redlands, California

Tessa Tookes, 26, Stamford, Connecticut

Clayton Echard Is the Rumored Star of ‘The Bachelor’

ABC has not yet confirmed the identity of the season 26 “Bachelor,” but it appears to be the worst kept secret in reality TV. An insider told Us Weekly that Clayton Echard, one of the contestants on Michelle Young’s soon-to-be-aired “Bachelorette” season, was picked for the role early on. Echard is a former NFL player who now works in orthopedic sales.

“Clayton stood out right off the bat,” a source told the outlet. “Producers ended up going with him because they believed he was the best fit for the role. They wanted to switch things up and go with someone new and someone who hasn’t been in the spotlight yet.”

Echard has already filmed his introductory package and began filming his season of “The Bachelor” in his hometown of Eureka, Missouri.

READ NEXT: Who is Rumored New ‘Bachelor’ Star Clayton Echard?