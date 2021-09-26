Meet Clayton Echard’s Bachelor Ladies Ahead of Season 26

The upcoming contestants for the 26th season of “The Bachelor” have been revealed – before the new cycle of “The Bachelorette” has even aired.
In a post shared on Facebook, ABC released photos for the “potential” ladies for the male-led cycle of the rose-filled reality show. In addition, spoiler king “Reality Steve” Carbone dropped the names and some social media information for the cast members.
Here’s what you need to know:
More Than 30 Women Were Teased As Contestants For the Upcoming Season of ‘The Bachelor’
In a post on ABC’s official “Bachelor” Facebook page, photos of more than 30 women were shared with fans. The captions to the slideshow revealed that the cast will be young, with women ranging from age 23 to 33, which is fitting as the rumored “Bachelor” star is just 28-years-old.
The post also included a note that teased that not all of these women will make it to the premiere night limo meet and greets and cocktail party.
“We are giving you an early look at the women who may be on this season of The Bachelor,” the caption to the slideshow read.
The post featured photos of the women as well as their names, ages, and hometowns. Reality Steve also shared the ladies’ names and Instagram handles on his Twitter account.
Here’s a list of the potential ladies for “The Bachelor” Season 26:
Breauna Jade Kading, age 28, San Diego, California
Cassidy Timbrooks, 26, Cave Creek, Arizona
Claire Heilig, 28, Virginia Beach, Virginia
Daria Rose, 24, Baldwin, New York
Eliza Isichei, 25, Berlin, Germany
Elizabeth Corrigan, 32, Highlands Ranch, Colorado
Ency Abedin, 28, Burbank, Califirnia
Gabby Windey, 30, O’Fallon, Illinois
Genevieve Parisi, 26, Rehoboth, Massachusettes
Hailey Malles, 26, Orlando, Florida
Hunter Haag, 28, Lake Wylie, South Carolina
Ivana Noble, 31, Snellville, Georgia/Enterprise, Alabama
Jane Paik, 33, Los Angeles, California
Jill Chin, 26, Scituate, Rhode Island
Kara Gandy, 30, Cincinatti, Ohio
Kate Gallivan, 32, Clarksville, Tennessee
Kira Mengistu, 32, Greensboro, North Carolina
Lindsay Dobbs, 27, Warner Robins, Georgia
Lyndsey Windham, 28, Orange, Texas
Mara Agreat, 32, Cherry Hill, New Jersey
Marlena Wesh, 30, Virginia Beach, Virginia
Melina Nasab, 27, Los Angeles, California
Rachel Recchia, 25, Chicago, Illinois
Rianna Hockaday, 26. Mount Pleasant, Texas
Salley Carson, 26, Greenville, South Carolina
Samantha J, 26, Dayton, Ohio
Sarah Hamrick, 23, Spartanburg, South Carolina
Serene Russell, 26, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Shanae Ankey, 29, Sycamore, Ohio
Sierra Jackson, 26, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Susie Evans, 28, Virginia Beach, Virginia
Teddi Wright, 24, Redlands, California
Tessa Tookes, 26, Stamford, Connecticut
Clayton Echard Is the Rumored Star of ‘The Bachelor’
ABC has not yet confirmed the identity of the season 26 “Bachelor,” but it appears to be the worst kept secret in reality TV. An insider told Us Weekly that Clayton Echard, one of the contestants on Michelle Young’s soon-to-be-aired “Bachelorette” season, was picked for the role early on. Echard is a former NFL player who now works in orthopedic sales.
“Clayton stood out right off the bat,” a source told the outlet. “Producers ended up going with him because they believed he was the best fit for the role. They wanted to switch things up and go with someone new and someone who hasn’t been in the spotlight yet.”
Echard has already filmed his introductory package and began filming his season of “The Bachelor” in his hometown of Eureka, Missouri.
