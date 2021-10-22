Clayton Echard Slammed By ‘Bachelor’ Fans After His Night 1 Entrance

Clayton Echard is already getting bad reviews ahead of his stint as “The Bachelor.”

The Missouri native, who was an early pick to star as the leading man on the upcoming 26th season of the ABC dating show, made his debut on Michelle Young’s season of “The Bachelorette,” and he got a “punishment’ from the 28-year-old school teacher after he handed her a yardstick as part of his entrance stunt.

Clayton noted that he has “a lot of respect” for contestants on the franchise who make memorable entrances. As cheesy music played, Michelle smacked her suitor’s behind with the stick and said, “I don’t think I ever thought I’d be spanking a grown man’s butt on national television. But here I am!”

‘Bachelorette’ Fans Were Not Impressed By Clayton

Was THIS the moment ABC was like, "This guy is our next Bachelor for SURE"? #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/39KwIfRMGP — Kristen Baldwin (@KristenGBaldwin) October 20, 2021

Clayton was ripped on social media following his awkward Bachelor Nation debut. On Reddit, some viewers described Clayton as “snoozy” and noted “there’s something way off” with him. Others slammed producers for casting yet another white, Christian football player in the lead role.

Past “Bachelor” stars have included former NFL players Jesse Palmer and Colton Underwood, per Distractify. Clayton played Division 1 football in college and was signed by the Seattle Seahawks but never made it past the rookie stage, according to the Seahawks’ website.

“I think he’s gonna take some heat this season,” one Redditor wrote of Clayton. “And it’s not really about him. It’s about ABC continuing to cast the same type of lead as if that’s the prototype of what women find attractive. It’s revolting, they should be ashamed of themselves, and Clayton is gonna get caught up in it.”

Others thought Clayton seemed boring.

“This guy is a frosted mini wheat without the frosting. Pass,” one viewer wrote.

“I’m not being facetious here … he’s the least interesting man I’ve ever seen on television,” another agreed.

“If I didn’t already know he was the Bachelor, there is absolutely nothing about him that would have stuck out to me. I would have written him off as barely surviving Night 1 but probably unceremoniously out by Week 2 or 3,” another added.

And others were creeped out by Clayton’s entrance stunt.

“Weird that he used her teaching career to make a sexual joke when his mom is also a special ed teacher. Idk something about it is ick,” a commenter wrote on Reddit.

“His entrance was creepy AF. Not likeable at all. Everything else was… forgettable? “ another added.

Clayton Didn’t Win Michelle Young’s Heart, But He Won Over Producers Early On

Clayton didn’t impress Michelle enough to keep him around, but producers were smitten with the 28-year-old orthopedic sales representative during her season, according to Variety.

A show insider told Us Weekly that Clayton was picked for the role early on during filming of “The Bachelorette” season 18, which is an unusual move for the long-running reality franchise.

“Clayton stood out right off the bat,” the insider told the outlet. “Producers ended up going with him because they believed he was the best fit for the role. They wanted to switch things up and go with someone new and someone who hasn’t been in the spotlight yet.”

READ NEXT: Who is Rumored New Bachelor Star Clayton Echard?