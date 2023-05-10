Former Bachelor Clayton Echard made an appearance on the Bachelor Nation podcast “Click Bait” on Thursday, May 4 where he revealed which of Zach Shallcross’s women caught his eye.

Here’s what you need to know.

Clayton Has His Eye on One of Zach’s Ladies

Play

Video Video related to clayton echard reveals which of zach shallcross’s women caught his eye 2023-05-10T16:08:59-04:00

On the May 4 episode, host and “Bachelor in Paradise” star Joe Amabile asked Clayton if he had his eye on any of the women from Zach’s season of “The Bachelor,” which aired earlier this year.

The former tight end was initially hesitant to share his answer but ultimately decided to answer the question, telling Joe, “I’m feeling a little dangerous.”

Clayton then revealed he had his sights set on 24-year-old Jess Girod.

“From all things that I can see on social media and from what I saw on TV, I think her name [is] Jess,” he said on the podcast. “Jess was pretty cute. Pretty cute girl.”

Is Clayton Single?

Clayton didn’t leave season 26 of “The Bachelor” with an engagement but he did end the season with a girlfriend. On the March 14, 2022 finale, Clayton revealed that he and contestant Susie Evans had reconnected after filming and were in a relationship. The couple formed a strong connection on the show but their relationship came to a halt after Clayton revealed he had been intimate with and expressed feelings of love to the other two remaining women. The confession upset Susie, who felt she could not move forward with Clayton after learning he had expressed his love for the other contestants. The two ended up breaking up over the conflict.

The two connected after the show but ended up breaking up in September 2022.

“With incredibly heavy hearts, we wanted to share that we have decided to go our separate ways. For anyone who has ever loved, knows this was a painful decision to make and not one taken lightly,” the couple wrote in a joint September 23 Instagram statement.

Since his breakup with Susie, Clayton has kept a low profile when it comes to his dating life. He has, however, sparked fans’ interest a few times since his split due to a few Instagram exchanges.

On February 1, Clayton caught the attention of fans after he posted a video with his ex and former Bachelorette Rachel Recchia on Instagram.

“It’s me hanging with my friends,” Clayton said in the February story as he moved the camera around the room to show a number of Bachelor Nation stars, including Rachel.

The video piqued the interest of fans who rushed to Reddit to share their thoughts on a potential Clayton and Rachel reunion.

“Omg are Clayton and Rachel gonna get back together? It always should have been her,” one Reddit user wrote.

Despite fans’ theories, Clayton and Rachel did not resume a romantic relationship. Rachel confirmed she is still single following her split from Tino Franco on the April 20 episode of Kaitlyn Bristowe’s podcast “Off the Vine.”

Two months after Clayton made headlines for hanging out with Rachel, he caught fans’ attention again after sharing a flirty Instagram exchange with another one of his “Bachelor” exes.

On April 20, Gabby Windey shared a photo of her rocking a skin-tight black dress on Instagram alongside the caption, “Cl*yton was supposed to propose to me in this dress.”

Clayton commented on the post, writing, “Bring the dress to Scottsdale this weekend.”

The former Bachelor’s flirty comment had fans wondering if there was still chemistry between the two.

However, on the May 4 episode of “Click Bait,” Clayton clarified that he is not currently in a relationship. The ABC star said he is “talking” to someone but they are not “dating.”

READ NEXT: Charity Lawson’s First Promo Shot for ‘The Bachelorette’