Clayton Echard Denies Cheating on Susie Evans, Shows ‘Proof’ of Location Amid TikTok Accusation

Clayton Echard is making waves after a girl went viral on TikTok, claiming that she slept with him. Clayton has been dating Susie Evans, whom he met on his season of “The Bachelor.” The two have been together for several months, and are planning on moving in together in April 2022.

“Um so i think i just ended the bachelor’s marriage last night (i had no idea) (wtf),” a girl named Sasha Narang captioned a TikTok that she uploaded on April 9, 2022. In the video, Sasha explains that she met a guy at a bar and the two started flirting. She said that the guy asked her if she watched “The Bachelor,” to which she told him that she didn’t.

“He tells me he was just on it,” Sasha said. She explained that she ended up going home with him, not realizing that he was “engaged.” This all went down around 2 a.m. in New York City. After she got home, she Googled the guy — whom she didn’t name in her first video — and said that he was “engaged” or still with the girl who won the show.

Sasha said that she messaged the guy’s girlfriend, and “told her everything.” She also sent a screenshot of the address where the Uber picked her up, which she believes is enough to prove that she was with a “Bachelor” star.

In the comments of the post, Sasha named the mystery guy as Clayton. On her Instagram Stories, she said that she DMd Susie Evans — Clayton’s girlfriend — to tell her everything before posting the TikTok.

Here’s what you need to know:

Sasha Doubled Down on Her Claims

Sasha received a great deal of push back in the comments section of her post, which has been viewed more than 290,000 times.

“No intention of saying who but as far as i know there’s no online trace that he’s visiting here where i met him so IDK. i’m as confused as u,” she wrote. “but it was 100000p him and if i make a part 2 i will explain lol,” she added. She later revealed that it was Clayton, posting his name in the comments.

Meanwhile, in the video, Sasha said she has a lot of tea, and said that the guy told her things that she was surprised he told her.

A few hours later, Sasha said that she talked to Reality Steve and sent him the proof.

“Reality Steve has the proof i have and we’ll prob do a live tomorrow and explain. again i was not expecting this response and i have no reason to lie,” she wrote.

Clayton Denied the Claim in an Instagram Video

Shortly after the TikTok started to go viral, Clayton took to his Instagram Stories to debunk the claims that Sasha had made.

“I can’t even believe I’m addressing this,” Clayton said in a video. “This is just ridiculous, but let’s just make this as easy as possible,” he continued. He then had someone film his cell phone as he went through it to prove that he was in Arizona at a gym around 8 p.m. local time. He also asked his buddy if he’s been with him the “last two days,” and the friend responded, “yeah, you have been.”

From there, Clayton shared a screenshot of a DM between him and Sasha.

“Even if I hopped on a private jet, I wouldn’t make it to New York until 3:30 a.m. EST… so that disproves that you saw me at 2 a.m. EST,” one of Clayton’s messages to Sasha read.

She was quick to take the comments on her TikTok to accuse Clayton of lying.

“Also i highly doubt it was his phone/location, face ID means nothing i have my face ID in half my friends phones,” Sasha responded on TikTok.

